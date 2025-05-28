3 ‘Escape Plan’ Movies Now Streaming Free on Pluto TV

Ever wanted to watch Prison Break but with Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Dave Bautista and 50 Cent?

Head on over to Pluto TV, where the Escape Plan film series is now streaming for free.

The series stars Stallone as security analyst Ray Breslin, whose job entails getting locked up in maximum-security prisons, then discovering a way to break out so as to highlight the flaws in each prison’s system.

However, he gets ACTUALLY stuck in the prison due to a mishap and has to break out, for real, to clear his name. (Each movie is generally like this; you’d think he would have retired after the first one!)

Scroll down for trailers and descriptions of each film.

Escape Plan

Official Synopsis: “One of the world’s foremost authorities on structural security agrees to take on one last job: breaking out of an ultra-secret, high-tech facility called “The Tomb.” Deceived and wrongfully imprisoned, Ray Breslin (Sylvester Stallone) must recruit fellow inmate Emil Rottmayer (Arnold Schwarzenegger) to help devise a daring, nearly impossible plan to escape from the most protected and fortified prison ever built. ESCAPE PLAN is the first pairing of action legends Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger in leading roles, and costars Jim Caviezel, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Vinnie Jones and Vincent D’Onofrio.”

Escape Plan 2: Hades

Official Synopsis: “Years after he fought his way out of an inescapable prison, Ray Breslin (Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe winner Sylvester Stallone) has organized a new top-notch security force. But when one of his team members goes missing, Breslin must return to the hell he once escaped from to save his friend from the prison’s brutal human battleground known as Hades.”

Escape Plan: The Extractors

Official Synopsis: “Screen legend Sylvester Stallone kicks this explosive action tale into high gear. After security expert Ray Breslin (Stallone) is hired to rescue the kidnapped daughter of a Hong Kong tech mogul from a formidable Latvian prison, Breslin’s girlfriend (Jaime King) is also captured. Now he and his team, which includes Dave Bautista and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, must pull off a deadly rescue mission to confront their sadistic foe and save the hostages before time runs out.”