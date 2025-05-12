3 Best TV Shows Paramount+ Just Added for May 2025

Paramount+ has plenty of original content to enjoy every month, with TV series from both Showtime and the CBS family of networks.

Here’s three of the best series to keep an eye on this month on the streamer.

The Chi

This Showtime drama, centered around the trials and tribulations of citizens in the South Side of Chicago, has been one of Showtime’s most sure-fire hits since its debut in 2018. It has returned for a subsequent season every year since its debut. This season, big names like Tony winner Phylicia Rashad and Emmy winner Karrueche Tran join the cast of the series.

Criminal Minds: Evolution

Yes, Criminal Minds is still going. This is its 18th season! It might be confusing since the series technically “ended” in 2020 and made a big deal about a final season, but the show actually just took a two-year hiatus. Pretty much every main cast member returned for Evolution, too, besides Matthew Gray Gubler. Since the series’ return, each season has focused on the BAU’s efforts to thwart the plans of killer Elias Voit. This season, the agents are forced to work together with him while he was imprisoned. It’s kinda giving Silence of the Lambs.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

Speaking of shows that have been running forever, RuPaul’s Drag Race returns for season number… 68? 69? Who can even keep track anymore? (If you think this is a joke, look up how many international seasons of RPDR there are.) What we do know is that this season of All Stars will be as fierce as ever, with a group of 18 returning queens—the most in series history—duking it out for $200,000 and a coveted spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.