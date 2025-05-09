3 Best TV Shows Max Just Added for May 2025

HBO’s streaming service Max doesn’t just host the shows broadcasted on the TV channel. Max itself has plenty of original content to go around—which everyone is likely aware of at this point, thanks to runaway hit series The Pitt earlier this year.

Here are three of the best originals Max is adding this month.

Conan O’Brien Must Go

In this globetrotting reality series, the comedian and TV host travels around the world to showcase the local culture and cuisine of different countries while meeting up with fans along the way. This season, he’ll be joined by Javier Bardem and Taika Waititi.

And Just Like That…

Fans of Carrie Bradshaw will have to wait a bit longer, as the third season of this Sex and the City reboot doesn’t premiere for two more weeks, but it’s likely worth the wait. Season three will consist of twelve episodes, up from last season’s 11, and will feature Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte getting up to their usual misadventures.

Malditos

This action-packed thriller series centers around the leader of a French Gypsy community, who struggles to protect her two sons and their community after they are threatened with eviction due to flooding in Southern France.