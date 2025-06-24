3 Best Movies Tubi Just Added for June 2025

The streaming service Tubi is well-known for two things: being free, and having a million movies that you’ve never heard of and will never find anywhere else—with more added every day.

Given that, it’s hard to know what’s worth seeking out on the service. Here are three of the best movies added to Tubi in June.

Malcolm X

In a career full of fantastic work by both of them, director Spike Lee and actor Denzel Washington have never been better than in Malcolm X. The biographical drama about the revolutionary activist is smart, funny, heartbreaking, and intelligent in a way that no other biopic has ever come close to.

Jackie Brown

Speaking of an actor/director combo reaching previously untold heights for either one, Quentin Tarantino and Pam Grier created movie magic with Jackie Brown. Pam Grier plays the titular hero, a flight attendant who smuggles money in and out of America at the behest of gun runner Ordell Robbie (Samuel L. Jackson). She is caught by an ATF agent (Michael Keaton), who forces her to cooperate in a sting on Robbie by giving her a large sum of cash to deliver to him. Unbeknowst to both men, she hatches a plan to steal the money right out from under their noses.

Certain Women

One of the most underrated movies of the 2010s, Kelly Reichardt’s deeply moving drama boasts an all-star cast. Based on three short stories by Maile Meloy, it follows three fiercely independent women trying to find their way across the plains of the American Northwest. Laura Dern, Kristen Stewart, Michelle Williams, Lily Gladstone, Jared Harris, and René Auberjonois are just a few of the big names in this can’t-miss film.