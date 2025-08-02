2 True Crime Docuseries Are in Netflix’s Top 10 (and So Is 1 More Behind-the-Scenes Show)

Docuseries seem to be a big draw on Netflix this weekend.

Per usual in the format, true crime programs are big hits for curious viewers learning about high-profile cases.

However, there’s also a bonus nonfiction doc, which — while lacking in murder — offers a rare glimpse behind the scenes of a secretive corner of the entertainment industry. Learn more about the shows below.

1. Conversations With a Killer: The Son of Sam Tapes

This is the fourth true crime docuseries released under Netflix’s Conversations With a Killer banner, following profiles of Ted Bundy, John Wayne Gacy and Jeffrey Dahmer. This three-episode program (with each part running around an hour each) dives into “The Son of Sam” David Berkowitz, who carried out a spree of fatal attacks in New York City back in the ’70s.

2. Amy Bradley Is Missing

The Amy Bradley case was one I’d never heard of, but this new docuseries makes me want to learn more about the mysterious disappearance case. Bradley went missing on a cruise ship in 1998. Did she go overboard? Was she taken? Or did she leave of her own accord?

This look at the Bradley case runs three episodes, each ranging between 40 and 50 minutes.

3. WWE: Unreal

WWE is offering a glimpse behind the scenes of its creative process in its new Netflix show, Unreal. While the sports entertainment giant has offered glimpses behind the curtain in the past, this one shows parts of the creative process. The creative team is shown planning out storylines, rehearsing matches, relaying messages to referees and more. While it still doesn’t show all the dirty laundry, it gives an interesting look at how WWE pulls off major events like WrestleMania and also offers candid interviews with CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, John Cena, Cody Rhodes and other wrestlers.

Season 1 of the docuseries is five episodes long and each episode is around an hour long. They cover major WWE live events from early 2025.