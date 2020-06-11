'13 Reasons Why’ Season 4: Fans Shocked by Major Character’s Return

Netflix subscribers were left shocked after one unexpected character who had been absent since Season 2 returned in 13 Reasons Why Season 4. The fourth and final season of the Netflix original series, based on Jay Asher's young adult novel of the same name, featured a number of familiar faces, though it was one character's surprise return that had social media talking. Warning: This post contains spoilers for 13 Reasons Why Season 4, Episode 10, "Graduation."

As the series worked towards a conclusion, it went right back to where it all began: Hannah Baker. Although Hannah had died by suicide even before the series started back in 2017, Season 1 focusing on the 13 tapes explaining what led her to take her life, she made a brief appearance in the series finale. Sitting in Liberty High's gym, Clay, following graduation, hallucinated Hannah sitting in the bleachers opposite of him wearing the same dress she wore at their Winter Formal in Season 1, Episode 5, "Tape 3, Side A." The moment, however, was interrupted by Heidi, who asked Clay if he wanted to get coffee with her.

Although Hannah's appearance was brief, only lasting a few seconds, it came as a major shock to many fans. Hannah had last appeared in Season 2, actress Katherine Langford having announced just after that season debuted that she had made the decision to no longer appear in the Netflix series. For many, her return, albeit most likely through repurposed footage, was a fitting conclusion to the series. Keep scrolling to see how fans reacted.