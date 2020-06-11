'13 Reasons Why’ Season 4: Fans Shocked by Major Character’s Return
Netflix subscribers were left shocked after one unexpected character who had been absent since Season 2 returned in 13 Reasons Why Season 4. The fourth and final season of the Netflix original series, based on Jay Asher's young adult novel of the same name, featured a number of familiar faces, though it was one character's surprise return that had social media talking. Warning: This post contains spoilers for 13 Reasons Why Season 4, Episode 10, "Graduation."
As the series worked towards a conclusion, it went right back to where it all began: Hannah Baker. Although Hannah had died by suicide even before the series started back in 2017, Season 1 focusing on the 13 tapes explaining what led her to take her life, she made a brief appearance in the series finale. Sitting in Liberty High's gym, Clay, following graduation, hallucinated Hannah sitting in the bleachers opposite of him wearing the same dress she wore at their Winter Formal in Season 1, Episode 5, "Tape 3, Side A." The moment, however, was interrupted by Heidi, who asked Clay if he wanted to get coffee with her.
Although Hannah's appearance was brief, only lasting a few seconds, it came as a major shock to many fans. Hannah had last appeared in Season 2, actress Katherine Langford having announced just after that season debuted that she had made the decision to no longer appear in the Netflix series. For many, her return, albeit most likely through repurposed footage, was a fitting conclusion to the series. Keep scrolling to see how fans reacted.
I cried on this scene, I swear! I missed Hannah Baker and Clay Jensen sooo much! 💕🥺 #13ReasonsWhy4 #13ReasonsWhy pic.twitter.com/X5tpXW0u87— Jetjet Calica (@JetjetCalica) June 7, 2020
prevnext
I CAN NOT BELIEVE THESE BITCHES OF 13 REASONS WHY BROUGHT BACK HANNAH BAKER FOR LIKE 3 SECONDS JUST TO WALK IN A SCENE AND NOT EVEN SPEAK.— Korra said ACAB. (@TargaryenNation) June 8, 2020
YOU DO NOT TOY WITH MY EMOTIONS LIKE THAT. THAT WAS HOMOPHOBIC. pic.twitter.com/Sl9fcIZfpN
When Clay turned around and seen Hannah in the bleacher again, I couldn't take it. May she rest in peace #13ReasonsWhy pic.twitter.com/H5f3vdzLOr— Victor Stewart (@Artichokemepapi) June 9, 2020
prevnext
So you’re saying we could of had a full scene with Clay and Hannah dancing for the finale, but Heidi-thefuckanybodyaskedfor, had to interrupt. THIS WAS THE SERIES FINALE. Like why? #13ReasonsWhy pic.twitter.com/6G59jtD6e2— Viki Moananu (@MinorityAlert) June 6, 2020
EXACTLY we just needed The Night We Met playing in the background it would’ve been great— Dama ʸ⁼ᵐˣ⁺ᵇ (@chuuworIdd) June 6, 2020
prevnext
I was pissed that the creators didn't get Hannah back for a last dance with Clay in my head I always envisioned a last dance with Clay before he goes off to college.. fuck.them— Tabz (@TaBzFF8) June 9, 2020
THANK YOU FOR LETTING US SEE HANNAH BAKER FOR THE LAST FREAKIN' TIME. THIS SERIES MADE ME REALIZED SO MUCH IN LIFE. YOU'LL FOREVER BE IN MY HEART. THANK YOU #13ReasonsWhy @netflix @13ReasonsWhy pic.twitter.com/xjHs98GtGg— dianne angela🌪 (@whenisaydianne) June 9, 2020
prevnext
having clay seeing justin’s ghost hurt me but having clay seeing hannah’s ghost afterwards broke my heart into million pieces 😭😭 #13ReasonsWhy pic.twitter.com/tNYftKUWGg— εvα (@wesIeysroyalty) June 7, 2020
I got chills when Clay say Hannah in episode 10... the writers listened. I love season 4 #13ReasonsWhy— Lincoln Bechler (@CatEatingPotato) June 6, 2020
prevnext
Well I finished Season 4 of @netflix #13ReasonsWhy Not there worst season but not there best. Then again this show should have been a one season limited series. But I’m glad this show is finally over! And I hate how we only get like 10 seconds of Hannah in the show’s last episode— Slurp&Durp (@Patrick90301) June 6, 2020
I wish they brought Jeff and Hannah I’m to say a few words like they had Justin and Bryce do. 😭 #13ReasonsWhy— Ray Lewinsky (@RayMaraj) June 6, 2020
prevnext
HANNAH AND CLAY! MY HEART!😫 #13reasonswhy4 #13ReasonsWhy pic.twitter.com/Yy1L35k0IL— 𝕶𝖊𝖛𝖆𝖘𝕶𝖆𝖎 (@kevaskai) June 5, 2020
I miss Hannah :( #13ReasonsWhy— samirah // ♡ 🏳️🌈 (@fahiraxdizi) June 5, 2020
prev
when hannah baker showed up again on the last ep im slightly disappointed because they didn't play 'the night we met' which is one of the best soundtrack ever, i stg whenever i hear that song it gave me chills & tears.#13ReasonsWhy— nics (@uwunicolereyes) June 5, 2020