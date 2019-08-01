’13 Reasons Why’ Season 3 Trailer, Release Date Revealed

Netflix’s controversial series 13 Reasons Why has announced a premiere date for Season 3 on the heels of a brand new trailer teasing some seriously ominous happenings at Liberty High School.

The 13-episode third season will debut on the streaming service on Friday, Aug. 23, as first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, and will be the second to last season of the franchise.

Earlier this month, Netflix announced that the graphic suicide scene in Season 1, which sparked conversation over teen suicide rates and responsible depictions of self-harm, would be edited from the series.

“We’ve heard from many young people that 13 Reasons Why encouraged them to start conversations about difficult issues like depression and suicide and get help — often for the first time,” Netflix said in a statement at the time. “As we prepare to launch season three later this summer, we’ve been mindful about the ongoing debate around the show. So on the advice of medical experts, including Dr. Christine Moutier, chief medical officer at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, we’ve decided with creator Brian Yorkey and the producers to edit the scene in which Hannah takes her own life from season one.”

“It was our hope, in making 13 Reasons Why into a television show, to tell a story that would help young viewers feel seen and heard, and encourage empathy in all who viewed it, much as the best-selling book did before us,” showrunner Yorkey added in his own statement.

“Our creative intent in portraying the ugly, painful reality of suicide in such graphic detail in season one was to tell the truth about the horror of such an act, and make sure no one would ever wish to emulate it,” he continued. “But as we ready to launch season three, we have heard concerns about the scene from Dr. Christine Moutier at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and others, and have agreed with Netflix to re-edit it. No one scene is more important than the life of the show, and its message that we must take better care of each other. We believe this edit will help the show do the most good for the most people while mitigating any risk for especially vulnerable young viewers.”

