’13 Reasons Why’ Creator Offers Season 3 Preview

Fans of 13 Reasons Why are still awaiting the premiere of the second season, but it turns out that talk of a third season has already begun.

While the second season of the popular and controversial Netflix original series has yet to premiere, with episodes slated to drop on May 18, show creator Brian Yorkey teased the possibility of a third season, though the fate of the show is ultimately up to the fans.

“With the second season, we feel as with the first that we’re following the stories of these characters. I always think there’s more story to tell, but I think that depends on viewers and everyone’s reaction to it and whether it’s important to keep telling the story,” Yorkey told The Hollywood Reporter. “I do think that our interest in a second season was because we wanted to continue to follow these people. If there is a future for the show, to me, it’s about these characters and not necessarily a new set of reasons or a new set of tapes. Someone else might do that, but that’s not my job to do that.”

Rumors of a possible third season were first sparked after the West Sonoma County Union High School District board approved a third licensing agreement with Paramount Pictures.

The licensing agreement means that Paramount Pictures has permission to transform Analy High School into the fictional Liberty High School for any future episodes of the series in a possible third season. The agreement would allow for production to begin in mid-June and end in December.

While this is not confirmation of a third season, Paramount Television head Amy Power did previously talk about the possibility of continuing the show past its sophomore run.

“It’s up to Brian [Yorkey],” she told The Hollywood Reporter in a January interview. “We’re not going to pressure him to create more seasons if he doesn’t feel they are there, but he is already starting to think about what a season three could be.”

The debut season of the Netflix series, one of Netflix’s most successful original series of all-time despite the controversy surrounding it, was modeled after the young adult novel of the same name, which centered on high school student Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) and her classmate Clay listening to the 13 cassette tapes she recorded mapping out the events that led to her death by suicide.

As the company previously revealed, season two will be venturing away from source material and explore the lives of Hannah’s classmates and how her actions affected them.

13 Reasons Why season 2 will be available for streaming beginning May 18. Fans can catch up on all episodes of season 1, which are currently available for streaming on Netflix.