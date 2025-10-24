117 Movies and TV Shows Coming to HBO Max in November 2025

Get ready to cozy up with a blanket and a remote, because HBO Max isn’t slowing down their TV and movie additions anytime soon.
The month of November brings plenty of new original content to the streamer along with some killer new movies.
The month’s biggest addition is the long-awaited launch of the new comedy I Love LA from comedian Rachel Sennott (Bottoms), which seems to be acting as HBO’s early-2010s comedy Girls for a new generation. Just off the trailer, the new series seems primed to be the kind of show that everyone talks about—whether they love or hate it. It launches November 2.
On the movie side of things, two of the year’s hottest movies (both from distribution company A24) get their streaming debuts. Materialists, a romcom about a love triangle between Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal, debuts on November 7, while Ari Aster’s controversial neo-Western Eddington—which also stars Pedro Pascal, alongside Joaquin Phoenix, Austin Butler and Emma Stone—hits the streamer on November 14.
Read below for the full list.
November 1
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
A Christmas Carol (1938)
A Christmas Story
A United Kingdom
A Woman’s Face
Alex Cross (2012)
Backfire
Beasts of the Southern Wild
Betrayed (1954)
Brick Mansions
Crime Wave
Dangerous Liaisons
Deception (1946)
Desperate
Destination Tokyo
Dillinger
Each Dawn I Die
Elf
Four Christmases
Happy Feet
Hellboy (2004)
House of 1000 Corpses
I Was a Communist for the F.B.I.
Ice Age: Continental Drift
Invisible Stripes
Johnny Angel
Kingsman: The Golden Circle
Marine Raiders
Marked Woman
Monster-In-Law
Murder, My Sweet
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Nocturne
Norm of the North
Objective, Burma!
Out of the Fog
Out of the Past
Puss In Boots
Red Light
Red Riding Hood
Roadblock
Screaming Eagles
Sucker Punch
The Bride of Frankenstein
The Devil’s Rejects
The Devil’s Rejects: Director’s Cut
The Kitchen, Season 39 (Food Network)
The Locket
The Man I Love
The Mask of Dimitrios
The Polar Express
The Postman Always Rings Twice (1946)
The Public Enemy
The Roaring Twenties
The Set-Up
The Town
The Unsuspected
The Wolfman
The Women (1939)
They Live by Night
They Were Expendable
Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo
This Woman Is Dangerous
Where Danger Lives
November 2
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
I Love LA, Season 1 (HBO Original)
Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season 9 (Travel)
Past Lives (A24)
Unlocked: Family Secrets, Season 1 (OWN)
November 3
Barney’s World, Season 1E (Cartoon Network)
Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking, Season 2 (Food Network)
I Am Curious Johnny
In the Eye of the Storm, Season 3 (Discovery)
Wardens of the North, Season 5 (Animal Planet)
November 4
Holiday Baking Championship, Season 12 (Food Network)
Supermarket Stakeout, Season 7 (Food Network)
Tom and Jerry Gokko Shorts, Season 1A
November 5
The LEGO Ninjago Movie
The Plot Thickens, Season 6 (TCM)
Who Hired the Hitman?, Season 1 (ID)
November 6
A Man Called Otto
Alex vs ARod (HBO Original)
Beat Bobby Flay, Season 39 (Food Network)
Expedition Files, Season 3 (Discovery)
Expedition Unknown, Season 16 (Discovery)
Tournament of Champions: All-Star Christmas, Season 1 (Food Network)
November 7
Diners Drive-Ins and Dives, Season 52 (Food Network)
Let’s Go Bananas, Season 1B (Cartoon Network)
Maine Cabin Masters, Season 11 (Magnolia Network)
Materialists (A24)
The Vallecas Files (HBO Original)
November 8
Gold Rush, Season 16 (Discovery)
November 9
Build for Off-Road, Season 2 (Motortrend)
November 10
Bad Sports: When Fans Turn Violent for The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper(CNN Original)
Sweet Empire: Winter Wars, Season 1 (Food Network)
November 12
Beat Bobby Flay, Season 41 (Food Network)
Hoarding for the Holidays, Season 1 (HGTV)
Homestead Rescue, Season 13(Discovery)
November 13
Ângela Diniz: Murdered and Convicted, Season 1 (HBO Original)
Body Cam, Season 10 (ID)
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (20th Century Studios)
November 14
Eddington (A24)
One to One: John & Yoko (HBO Original)
Silly Sundays, Season 1D (Cartoon Network)
The Seduction (HBO Original)
November 15
The Last Woodsmen, Season 2 (Discovery)
November 18
Gingerbread Land: The Biggest Little Holiday Competition, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
Thoughts & Prayers (HBO Original)
November 20
Missing (2023)
Work on the Wild Side, Season 1 (Animal Planet)
November 21
Teen Titans Go!, Season 9E (Cartoon Network)
November 22
Belle Collective, Season 6 (OWN)
Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2H (Cartoon Network)
November 26
Flight Risk (Lionsgate)
November 28
Krypto Saves the Day: Package Pandemonium (DCU)
Obsession: The Murder of a Beauty Queen (HBO Original)
November 30
OWN for the Holidays Movie: Fake Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (OWN)