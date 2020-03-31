'Tiger King' Fans Sound off After Jeff Lowe Speaks out on Netflix Series

Netflix's Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness is currently one of the most popular programs on the streaming service. Following the release of the docuseries, Jeff Lowe, who was featured in the series as the successor to Joe Exotic's zoo, Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, has spoken out with his thoughts on how the wild story played out. Lowe did not hold back his thoughts on the Netflix series. In turn, fans of the show were also not afraid to speak out on what Lowe had to say.

"Lauren and I just finished watching the Tiger King. Overall, we think they did a good job," Lowe wrote about the Netflix series in a now-deleted post on the zoo's Facebook page. "A little sensationalism here and there, but for the most part it was a decent Readers Digest version, telling the story of a sick, twisted animal abuser. Joe Exotic. When i agreed to be involved in this docuseries I was slightly concerned that by Son's Of Anarchy lifestyle might be too much for the average person to handle. I make no apologies for living my life to the fullest extent. Bu those concerns completely vanished when I saw the segment on Doc Antle, Joe's Messiah and role model. Even I was like, [what the f—]?"

"I will always believe that our biggest contribution to the animal kingdom was helping the feds take down monsters like Joe Exotic and Tim Stark," Lowe continued. "No zoo we ever build will have the positive impact of taking out the nation's largest tiger cub traffickers. Thank you all for your continued support. Lauren and I are forging on, everyday to complete a new facility that can provide out animals with more space, far away from 'The Curse of Joe Exotic.'" Lowe's comments certainly serve as a bold statement on the already bold Netflix series. And, in response to those comments, fans expressed their thoughts, as well.