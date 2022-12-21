YouTube Buying NFL 'Sunday Ticket' Games, Report Says

It looks like NFL Sunday Ticket has a new home. According to the Wall Street Journal, the NFL is in advance talks with YouTube for rights for the coveted NFL package that allows fans to watch nearly all the games that air on Sunday. The deal could be finalized on Thursday when NFL owners vote on such agreements.

DirecTV is currently the home for NFL Sunday Ticket and pays $1.5 billion annually for the rights, the Wall Street Journal says. It's likely YouTube will be paying more once a deal is done. This comes a few months after Thursday Night Football premiered on Prime Video, and Amazon is paying $1 billion for the rights. It was also reported that AppleTV+ show major interest in NFL Sunday Ticket.

Google will reportedly pay $2.5 billion/year for NFL Sunday Ticket, plus potential extra payments https://t.co/IeyzuPALG5 pic.twitter.com/AEg7OKVxAN — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 21, 2022

Earlier this year, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said NFL Sunday Ticket will be on a new platform after its deal with DirecTV expires. "I clearly believe we'll be moving to a streaming service," he said. "I think that's what's best for the consumers." Goodell also said the move will be beneficial for younger fans.

"We really believe these new platforms give us an ability to innovate where we are today," Goodell explained. "It obviously makes it more available to our consumers, particularly the younger demographic, which is one that we really want to get to. I think this will make it more accessible for fans. I think it will be a better experience for fans."

Last year, the NFL signed a major contract with CBS, Fox, ESPN/ABC, NBC and Amazon for rights to air games. And with these networks having streaming services, the games are also available to watch on streaming platforms while there will likely be games that can only be seen on Paramount+ Peacock and ESPN+. Potentially adding YouTube for NFL Sunday Ticket is an indication that the way fans consume their games is changing.

"These new media deals will provide our fans even greater access to the games they love. We're proud to grow our partnerships with the most innovative media companies in the market," Goodell said last year. "Along with our recently completed labor agreement with the NFLPA, these distribution agreements bring an unprecedented era of stability to the League and will permit us to continue to grow and improve our game."