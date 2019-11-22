Youth Baseball League Umpire Walks off Field After Being Heckled by Parents

One youth baseball league umpire did something most umpires probably thought about doing at one point. Per USA Today an umpire at youth league baseball game at Newport High School in Newport, California was getting heckled by parents and had more than enough. During the game, the umpire stopped midway with a warning that sparked a vibrant response from the players’ parents.

“Enough, I’m not hearing another word out of any of you. If you want to have a game here, quiet down,” the umpire said, which led to one parent stating how he should “stay professional for the kids and just do your job.” Right when the umpire was about to return to the plate, another parent in the stands exclaimed, “Are you mad because the kids are taller than you?” After that retaliation, the umpire walked off the field and never returned.

This move by the umpire led to an interesting conversation on Twitter. The majority of social media users believe the umpire did the right thing, with many showing their support in the comments section.

“I did this as a coach once, the parents were so disrespectful and over the top, I forfeited the game and took the kids off the floor, That fixed the issue, “one person wrote.

“If you’re watching this video and think the umpire is the problem, check yourself. Especially true considering the interaction leading up to his leaving was conveniently left off,” another person wrote.

“Rude Parents and rude kids are the reason it’s hard to find referees or umpires for games. What a crude comment about his height. So sad,” another person added.

I had to throw a parent out when I was 14 because he was dropping f-bombs to kids on the other team. Legitimately terrifying when, you know, you’re 14. — Justin Tenuto (@tenorca) November 20, 2019

now imagine being 13 and just starting out as an umpire/referee for a sport and having grown adults heckle you. This is why most umpires/referees drop out after ONE game. I’ve reffed soccer for 7 years and the amount of times I hear someone say they reffed one game and quit hurts — amanda rose🌹 (@ayemanduh) November 20, 2019

Go to any high school league and the number one problem they face is not enough refs/umpires and it’s this stuff right here. You think a person gets paid enough to take parents crap? Big hint this isn’t his bread winning job. — Coach Jim Wimoth (@SWWACOACH) November 19, 2019

This is a man right here. He didn’t throw a fit or go challenge anyone. He just walked away from a bad situation. Class act. — Brent Brown (@Bbrown4040Brent) November 21, 2019

With the thousands of comments flooding the comments section, it looks like the umpire made the right call on leaving behind all the heckling based on what social media has to say.