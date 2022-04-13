XFL Announces the 8 Head Coaches for 2023 Season

As the XFL gets closer to making its big return, fans of the professional football league have learned who will lead the eight teams that will take the field in 2023. On Wednesday, the XFL announced the eight head coaches for the upcoming season, and there will be a lot of NFL experience on display. "Our head coaches are a diverse group of leaders, champions and hall of famers with experience competing and coaching at the highest level in football. Not only will they be mentors to our players, but they are also ambassadors of the XFL as we work together to build tomorrow's league," Dany Garcia, Co-Owner and Chairwoman of the XFL, said in a statement. "What is most exciting about our talented coaches is that they all share our vision for the XFL and are committed to advancing the game of football for players and making it into a must-watch program for fans. The XFL is anchored in the belief of opportunity, and, just like our players, these football legends will drive the future of the game." The revamped XFL will kick off in February 2023 right after the Super Bowl. Here's a look at the eight XFL coaches.

Rod Woodson (Photo: George Gojkovich/Getty Images) Rod Woodson is known for being one of the best defensive backs in NFL history, being named to the All-Pro Team nine times, the Pro Bowl 11 times and being named to the NFL's 75th and 100th Anniversary All-Time teams. He has NFL coaching experience, working for the Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos and Oakland Raiders as an intern or assistant coach.

Hines Ward (Photo: Sean M. Haffey/AAF/Getty Images) Like Woodson, Hines Ward is a legendary NFL player who had a memorable career. The former wide receiver won two Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers and was selected to the Pro Bowl four times. Ward was an offensive assistant for the New York Jets from 2019 to 2020 and was the wide receivers coach at Florida Atlantic last season.

Bob Stoops (Photo: Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images) Bob Stoops is one of the greatest coaches in college football history. He was the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners from 1999 to 2016 and led the team to 10 Big 12 titles and one national championship in 2000. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame last year.

Wade Phillips (Photo: John McCoy/Getty Images) Wade Philips has spent nearly 50 years as a head coach or assistant coach in college or the NFL. He is known for being one of the best defensive minds in the game, which led to him winning a Super Bowl as a member of the Denver Broncos in 2015.

Jim Haslett (Photo: George Gojkovich/Getty Images) Jim Haslett spent the last two seasons as the linebackers coach for the Tennesee Titans. He is known for being the New Orleans Saints head coach from 2000 to 2005 and was named NFL Coach of the Year in 2000 after leading the team to its first playoff win in franchise history.

Terrell Buckley (Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images) Terrell Buckley played in the NFL from 1992 to 2005 and won a Super Bowl as a member of the New England Patriots in 2001. After he was done with playing, Buckley became a coach and most recently was the cornerbacks coach for Ole Miss.

Anthony Becht Humbled and Honored to be a part of the @XFL2023 Fired Up!🔥#XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/hpBWYjfFM5 — Anthony Becht (@Anthony_Becht) April 13, 2022 Anthony Becht was a tight end in the NFL for 12 seasons, playing for the New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, St. Louis Rams, Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs. When it comes to coaching, Becht was the tight ends coach for the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football in 2019.