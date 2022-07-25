XFL Announces 8 Host Cities for 2023 Reboot

The XFL just made a big announcement about the 2023 season. During a town hall meeting on Sunday, the league announced the eight host cities and venues for the rebooted spring professional football league. The XFL also revealed the coaching assignments for the eight host cities. "We've had a clear vision for the XFL – the values to instill, the diversity of our leaders, the innovation of the game and how we want to deeply engage with our communities so they can help bring this vision to life. Today, our league takes another step closer to 2023 kickoff as we officially announce where our teams will play," XFL owner/chairwoman Dany Garcia said during the town hall meeting, per Deadline. "What brings a league to life is the passion of the fandom behind it. In each of these cities, we will co-create with our fans and build these teams from the ground up so that they represent the unique fabric of our communities. We welcome all football fans to join us as we get ready for kickoff in February." The first XFL game is scheduled to take place on Feb. 18, 2023. All 43 regular season and playoff games will be televised and/or streamed on Disney platforms. Here's a look at the eight host cities, venues and head coaches.

Las Vegas: TBA stadium, Coach Rod Woodson (Photo: George Gojkovich/Getty Images) Rod Woodson is known for being one of the best defensive backs in NFL history, being named to the All-Pro Team nine times, the Pro Bowl 11 times and being named to the NFL's 75th and 100th Anniversary All-Time teams. He has NFL coaching experience, working for the Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos and Oakland Raiders as an intern or assistant coach.

San Antonio: The Alamodome, Coach Hines Ward (Photo: Sean M. Haffey/AAF/Getty Images) Like Woodson, Hines Ward is a legendary NFL player who had a memorable career. The former wide receiver won two Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers and was selected to the Pro Bowl four times. Ward was an offensive assistant for the New York Jets from 2019 to 2020 and was the wide receivers coach at Florida Atlantic last season.

Arlington, Texas: Choctaw Stadium, Coach Bob Stoops (Photo: Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images) Bob Stoops is one of the greatest coaches in college football history. He was the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners from 1999 to 2016 and led the team to 10 Big 12 titles and one national championship in 2000. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame last year.

Houston: TDECU Stadium, Coach Wade Phillips (Photo: John McCoy/Getty Images) Wade Philips has spent nearly 50 years as a head coach or assistant coach in college or the NFL. He is known for being one of the best defensive minds in the game, which led to him winning a Super Bowl as a member of the Denver Broncos in 2015.

Seattle: Lumen Field, Coach Jim Haslett (Photo: George Gojkovich/Getty Images) Jim Haslett spent the last two seasons as the linebackers coach for the Tennesee Titans. He is known for being the New Orleans Saints head coach from 2000 to 2005 and was named NFL Coach of the Year in 2000 after leading the team to its first playoff win in franchise history.

Orlando: Camping World Stadium, Coach Terrell Buckley (Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images) Terrell Buckley played in the NFL from 1992 to 2005 and won a Super Bowl as a member of the New England Patriots in 2001. After he was done with playing, Buckley became a coach and most recently was the cornerbacks coach for Ole Miss.

St. Louis: The Dome, Coach Anthony Becht Humbled and Honored to be a part of the @XFL2023 Fired Up!🔥#XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/hpBWYjfFM5 — Anthony Becht (@Anthony_Becht) April 13, 2022 Anthony Becht was a tight end in the NFL for 12 seasons, playing for the New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, St. Louis Rams, Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs. When it comes to coaching, Becht was the tight ends coach for the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football in 2019.