WWE's Road Dogg Taking Heat for Sharing Controversial Joe Biden Video and Defending Donald Trump

WWE fans are angry at WWE NXT producer Brian "Road Dogg" James after he expressed political opinions on social media. He shared a video of Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden that focused on controversial comments related to children. He then showed support for President Donald Trump, sparking a firestorm of comments.

"I'm just saying that I don't see evidence of Trump's racism. I do, however, see a lot of evidence that Biden is," James wrote on Facebook. "Check the records and don't just listen to what people say. The country is moving in the wrong direction. We used to be a patriotic, God-fearing/loving country, and now pedophilia is a 'sexual orientation' what went wrong and how did this happen? I'd suggest over the last eight years with a leftist/Socialist president in office. Trump started fighting to center us again, and the fangs came out on the other side of the isle. We need to take America back, for all people of all colors."

The arguments began when a wrestling fan posted a screenshot of these comments on Twitter, along with the sentence: "WWE Employee Road Dogg ladies and gentlemen." James responded by asking if WWE employees are "not allowed to have opinions and core values." Many other users chimed in and argued about various aspects of James' post. Some said that he is "not informed" while others said that they are happy about the former Marine and professional wrestler expressing his viewpoints.

"While I don't agree with your sentiment. I do appreciate you having/sharing your views. I appreciate and respect you. Hope you and your family are doing well. Best wishes!" one wrestling fan commented in response to James. The former professional wrestler responded by saying that they can disagree with "civility."

James is not the only wrestling personality facing criticism from social media in recent months. The Undertaker also sparked comments after he appeared in his documentary, The Last Ride. He conducted an interview while wearing a shirt with the Thin Blue Line American flag in an outline of the state of Texas.

When viewers saw this shirt, they expressed the opinion that the Undertaker "supports police brutality" and is racist. The professional wrestler has shown support for law enforcement, firefighters, and veterans in recent years with his choice of t-shirts. This led to criticism from social media, especially after they watched The Last Ride and saw the shirt.