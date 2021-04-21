Major WWE Superstar Teases Retirement

✖

One major WWE Superstar could be calling it a career very soon. In a new interview with BT Sport, Daniel Bryan revealed his current contract with WWE is expiring very soon. And that leads to the question of what will be his next move?

“My contract’s actually up relatively soon, so I don’t know," Bryan said as reported by Cageside Seats. "I’m still trying to figure out what I’m doing with my life.” Bryan reportedly signed his contract in the fall of 2018, meaning that it will likely expire when SummerSlam arrives. Bryan was part of the main event at WrestleMania 37 as he faced off against Edge and Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. Reigns won the match to retain the title but, Bryan said the match was something he never experienced before.

“It was really bizarre," he said. "Just really, really bizarre... It’s taken me, it’s been nine days now since it happened, and it’s taken me time to fully process what the experience was like because it wasn’t like a normal thing. It was really weird. I felt very - like out of body in it. It was so weird.

“When I’m wrestling, I feel everything and I feel like I’m really enjoying it," Bryan continued. "Like I’m out there and I’m like ‘Gosh,’ having fun. This was weird, I was out there and it was almost like I felt like I was detached. And I was out there, and it was so strange, in fact, that before the match started, I got this really weird feeling, I was like, ‘Oh no, is this what it’s like right before you die? Am I going to die? [laughs] I mean. huh, well, okay.’ I was like, if that happens it happens. [laughs]. It was just a really bizarre feeling."

He went to say that what happened earlier this month could lead to him no longer being a full-time competitor. “I’m not a big believer in signs - most people think of me as like this hippie-dippie kind of thing because I’m an environmentalist, but I’m really not," Bryan stated. "I really love science and reality-based things. So it was interesting, it was like maybe it’s a sign that this is the time to let go of being a full-time wrestler, which is kind of what I’ve been thinking for a while." Bryan, 39, has been with WWE since 2009. In his career, Bryan won the WWE Championship four times, the World Heavyweight Championship once and became the 15th Grand Slam Champion in WWE history.