WWE SummerSlam 2021: Time, Channel and How to Watch

WWE's biggest event of the summer is here. SummerSlam returns, and unlike last year, the show will be in front of fans, taking place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. This year's SummerSlam will air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock. The preshow, SummerSlam Kickoff will air a 7 p.m. ET on WWE.com, Peacock and WWE social platforms.

John Cena is back and will battle Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. Cena hasn't wrestled in a singles match since losing to "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36 last year. Reigns won the Universal Championship at Payback last year and has been the face of WWE ever since.

Goldberg is another WWE legend who recently made his return and will take on Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship. After a stellar career, Goldberg is looking to win the WWE title for the first time. In March, Lashley won the WWE Championship and has been equally as dominant as Reigns with the Universal title.

SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair will battle Sasha Banks in a rematch from this year's WrestleMania. Their match at WrestleMania was the main event of the first night, and Belair was able to take down Banks. It was such a memorable moment that the two earned an ESPY award. However, there is some concern that the match won't happen as Banks reportedly wasn't backstage at SmackDown and didn't appear at the live events last weekend.

In a triple threat match, Nikki A.S.H. will defend her Raw Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley. Nikki A.S.H. shocked everyone when she defeated Flair to win the title back in July. She won the women's Money in the Bank match the night before and decided to cash in after Flair took on Ripley.

As for the rest of the card, SmackDown Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso will take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio for the titles. The Raw Tag Team Championships are also on the line as A.J. Styles and Omos will take on RK-Bro (Riddle and Randy Orton). Sheamus will defend his U.S. Championship against Damian Priest, Edge will take on Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre will face Jinder Mahal and Alexa Bliss will do battle against Eva Marie.

