WWE: Alleged Stalker Arrested Outside Paige's Home

Paige and her boyfriend Ronnie Radke detailed a scary situation where an alleged stalker was arrested outside their home on Sunday. Radke went to Twitter to post two pictures of the man being arrested by police. He then captioned the photos by stating the guy "had the audacity to come to my door and get his a— handed to him" until the police showed up.

Paige retweeted the images and noted that it was the "scariest thing ever." She also stated the alleged stalker said that "symbols" led him to the couple. Radke was able to get a hold of the man men until officers showed up, and Paige then went to Instagram to send a message to her fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saraya Bevis (@realpaigewwe) on Nov 8, 2020 at 1:51pm PST

"A whole month of stuff being sent to our house. Flowers, gifts etc. until this f—r turned up," Paige wrote on Instagram. "Thank god Ronnie is there to protect our house and family. He didn’t think twice about getting this mfer in a hold until cops came. Thanks to the cops that came so quickly." The news of the alleged stalker comes after Paige opened up about her relationship with former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio. On GAW TV, the 28-yard old opened up about how she was abused by Del Rio and why she didn't speak up.

"I wanted to stay away from the Internet victim blame," Paige said. "Even if I don't say anything, they'd be like, 'It's partly your fault and ABC reasons why [you're going through stuff]. Or I would be told all this stuff never happened, it was all your imagination. Now it's all out there. And you put out what you receive. And right now, he's receiving it." Del Rio denied the allegations and told TMZ he was the one being abused by Paige. This comes while Del Rio is facing criminal charges in Texas for allegedly abusing another former ex-girlfriend.

Paige retired from pro wrestling in April 2018 due to a neck injury. She has made various appearances on WWE TV for the last two years, and the company produced a film about her life called Fighting with My Family, which featured Academy Award-nominee Florence Pugh, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Leana Headey and Vince Vaughn. Current WWE star Zelina Vega is also featured in the film and plays the role of former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee.