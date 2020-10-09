Former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio Faces Life in Prison Following Aggravated Kidnapping Charge

✖

Former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio has been indicted on one count of aggravated kidnapping and four counts of sexual assault, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider. He was arrested in May and charged with sexual assault and aggravated kidnapping after a victim went to authorities in Texas. Del Rio, whose real name is Jose Alberto Rodriguez Chucuan, allegedly became angry with her and physically assaulted her after accusing her of infidelity. Del Rio could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted based on the state laws in Texas. However, that's only possible if Del Rio is convicted of first degree aggravated kidnapping.

At the time, the arrest affidavit stated the woman had her injuries from Del Rio documented with photos. "Police said Rodriguez Chucuan then tied the woman's hands with boxing straps, put a sock in her mouth and sexually assaulted her for several hours, using various objects," the Fox affiliate in San Antonio reported. "According to investigators, Del Rio also punched her in the back during the assault, causing visible injuries. The victim told detectives she does not remember much after he placed his hand around her throat."

TMZ added more information about the incident, adding the attack lasted for over 16 hours. The woman went to the police the same day with the responding officer seeing bruises on her face, arms, legs and neck. She also said Del Rio attempted to burn her passport and smashed her laptop and phone. TMZ the stated the victim "also claims Del Rio attacked her, causing multiple injuries and left her, 'feeling woozy and dizzy from the hits to her head.'"

At the time of the assault, Del Rio was not with a wrestling promotion. After being released from WWE in 2016, Del Rio spent time on the independent circuit and Impact Wrestling where he was called Alberto El Patron. During his time at Impact, Del Rio won the GFW Global Championship and the Unified GFW Global Championship. Del Rio had two different runs in WWE (2009-2014 and 2015-2016) and put together a successful career. He won the Money in the Bank and Royal Rumble match in 2011, won the WWE Championship twice, won the World Heavyweight Championship twice and also won the United States Championship twice.