WWE's Scarlett Transforms Into Harley Quinn in New Cosplay Photos

WWE's Scarlett channeled her inner Harley Quinn in a recent photoshoot. On Instagram, Scarlett posted a few photos of her dressed as the DC Comics character, and it was well-received by her fans. Also joining in on the fun was fellow WWE Superstar Shotzi Blackheart, who was dressed as the Joker. And Danielle Glanville, who is engaged to WWE Superstar Daniel Vidot, was dressed as Poison Ivy.

In the comments section, many Instagram users posted fire emojis to indicate they really like the post. In the post, Scarlett wrote "More than you can handle," which led to some of her fans agree. As much as the WWE Universe loves seeing Scarlett post cosplay photos on Instagram, they want to see her back on TV. Currently, Scarlett and Karrion Kross are taking time off because Kross is dealing with a shoulder injury. However, Kross recently teased he could return very soon.

"I feel absurdly stronger now than I did even before July," Kross wrote in a recent Instagram post. "I have not squandered this time away. I have always been addicted to challenges and avenues of improvement since I was a small kid. And I see no point in returning if I’m not coming back even stronger than I was to begin with. See you all again when the T I M E is right. Which as you know... could be any second."

Kross and Scarlett made their debut on NXT earlier this year after spending time on Impact Wrestling. Scarlett has played the role of manager for Kross during her entire time in WWE. However, she has been known to mix it up in the ring, competing in Impact and in Ring of Honor.

"I was dating someone out of state at the time and I decided not to go to my prom and decided to go to a wrestling show instead," Scarlett said in a 2018 interview with Icon vs. Icon when talking about how she got into wrestling. "It was an AAW show. I saw it and I loved it!" She then talked about working her way up in the wrestling world, and the hard work has paid off as she becoming one of the top stars in WWE.