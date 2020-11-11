WWE's Scarlett and Karrion Kross Live It up on Mexico Vacation

✖

Scarlett and Karrion Kross are taking time off from WWE as Kross is dealing with a separated shoulder he suffered in August. In the meantime, the couple is enjoying their break as they were recently in Mexico. Both Scarlett and Kross shared photos and videos from their trip on Instagram, and spent time in Gran Cenote, one of the top attractions in the country.

In one of Scarlett's posts, she gives an update on Kross' injury. "Everyone loves a comeback, but not everyone is willing to do what it takes," Scarlett wrote with a video that had Kross doing a workout that involved her and a friend sitting in a swing. "We’re getting closer... and he’s about to be the deadliest piece on the board."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Official Karrion Kross © (@wwekarrionkross) on Oct 25, 2020 at 8:54am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scarlett Bordeaux (@realscarlettbordeaux) on Oct 19, 2020 at 6:15pm PDT

While Scarlett and Kross had fun on their vacation, they are ready to get back to work. The two became the top stars on NXT as Kross defeated Keith Lee to win the NXT Championship. But during the match at NXT Takeover XXX, Kross separated his shoulder and was forced to relinquish the title. In a recent Instagram post, Kross revealed he could return very soon.

View this post on Instagram Pull up the anchor cause we’re leaving dry land.. 🎶⚓️🛥 A post shared by Scarlett Bordeaux (@realscarlettbordeaux) on Oct 25, 2020 at 9:20am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Official Karrion Kross © (@wwekarrionkross) on Oct 26, 2020 at 8:13am PDT

"I feel absurdly stronger now than I did even before July," Kross wrote. "I have not squandered this time away. I have always been addicted to challenges and avenues of improvement since I was a small kid. And I see no point in returning if I’m not coming back even stronger than I was to begin with. See you all again when the T I M E is right. Which as you know... could be any second."

Scarlett and Kross joined WWE after spending time at Impact Wrestling. Due to Kross' success in his few months in WWE, he is ranked No. 96 in Pro Wrestling Illustrated's top 500 singles wrestlers in 2020. Scarlett has been working as Kross' manager. She ranked No. 89 in Pro Wrestling Illustrated's top 100 female wrestlers in 2019.