WWE's Scarlett Shares Celebration Photo After Boyfriend Karrion Kross' NXT TakeOver Win

Scarlett and her boyfriend Karrion Kross are off to a very strong start in NXT. The couple made their debut on NXT on May 6, and Kross faced and defeated Tommaso Ciampa at the NXT TakeOver: In Your House event on Sunday. When the match was over, Scarlett posted a photo of the two celebrating the victory. Both received a lot of love Twitter because of Kross' dominant performance against Ciampa and their entrance to the ring.

Former WWE Superstar "Road Dogg" Jesse James is now a producer and writer for the company and recently talked about how much he loves Kross and Scarlett's entrance. "Karrion Kross' entrance right now is the best thing in... It's the best," he said on the After the Bell Podcast. "When She's standing in the dark, and that bird flies in and like, almost encompasses her, and then there he comes… Like, it's timing-critical and so visual. Man, that kind of thing is really fun for me." James continued: "He's a big dude, too. I mean, he's 6'4". He's gonna be a main player, man. He's gonna be a main player. I'm excited to see where he goes."

Everything is falling apart according to plan... ⏳💀❌ #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/n6MkZKvzWH — Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) June 8, 2020

Kross made an appearance in WWE back in 2015 where he teamed up with Darren Young. The duo faced The Ascencion and it ended in a no contest. During that time, Kross was working in several different organizations including Lucha Underground and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. In 2018, Kross made his way onto Impact Wrestling and was with the company until December 2019.

Scarlett, who is also known as Scarlett Bordeaux, made her pro wrestling debut in 2011. She worked in Ring of Honor from 2012-2017 and also spent time in Impact. Before debuting on NXT, Scarlett spent time in WWE, performing as a rosebud for Adam Rose. In 2016 she lost a match to Nia Jax on an episode of Raw.

"Being new to wrestling and not watching it as a kid was really hard for me," Scarlett said in an interview with Icon vs. Icon in 2018. "I would get head for little things like not knowing who someone was. I was learning by being in the locker room. ... There is a lot of etiquette you have to learn in wrestling, so not being a wrestling fan previously and learning everything from scratch has been hard."