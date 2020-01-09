WWE: Rey Mysterio Pays Tribute to Eddie Guerrero With ‘Latino Heat’ Christmas Sweater

WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio is known for having a unique sense of style, and when he was celebrating Christmas, he displayed a very memorable sweater. On Instagram Mysterio posted a photo of himself in a Christmas sweater that had a late wrestler Eddie Guerrero on the front as well as the phrase “Latino Heat.” In the caption, Mysterio wrote: “Merry X Mas Fam.”

Guerrero passed away due to heart failure. He was 38 years old. Mysterio visited Guerrero’s grave for the first time last year and he penned an emotional message on Instagram.

“Always had a hard time wanting to visit Eddie & found myself cowardly refusing it due to the pain & memories from that day,” Mysterio wrote. “Finally this past Monday, after 13yrs, I had the courage to visit him and have a one on one moment with him…. & …….exactly what I feared of happening, happened. Memories from that day were flashing through my head but his presence was much stronger and was able to cope and maintain my composure.”

A post shared by Rey Mysterio (@619iamlucha) on Dec 25, 2019 at 1:31am PST

Mysterio went on to say that he had a conversation with the former WWE Champion and he felt a lot better afterward. He wrote: “After my conversation & connection with him I left with a Huge internal Smile and felt a soothing & peaceful! Eddie has been such an inspiration not only to me but to many & will always continue to do so. I witnessed that day, that future wrestlers who never had the opportunity to meet him took the time to stop by and pay their respects wishing they would of had the honor and privilege to have met him & been around him like many of us did! I truly miss you WeeWeeto!”

Along with winning the WWE title, Guerrero won the Intercontinental Championship twice, the United States Championship once and the Tag Team Championship four times. He also made an impact in WCW, winning the Cruiserweight Championship twice and the United States Championship once.

Mysterio, 45, learned a lot from Guerrero and it has led to him being one of the most successful performers in WWE history. He has won the World Heavyweight Championship twice, the WWE Championship once and he even won the Royal Rumble match in 2006. Mysterio has also won the Cruiserweight Championship eight times which is a WWE record.