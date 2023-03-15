WWE Revives Classic PPV Event

A popular pay-per-view event is returning to WWE. The company recently announced that the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments will return this year and will take place at the premium live event King and Queen of the Ring in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on May 27. King of the Ring was part of WWE's yearly pay-per-view schedule from 1993-2002. As mentioned by our sister site ComicBook.com, the event has been revived six times but would take place on television before the finals would air on a pay-per-view event. The women's version of the tournament was introduced in 2021 with Zelina Vega winning it all.

Originally, the King of the Ring tournament was established in 1985 with Don Muraco winning the crown. The earlier tournaments were held at non-televised house shows in an effort to boost attendance. In the first King of the Ring pay-per-view event in 1993 saw Bret Hart become king. In the last pay-per-view event, Brock Lesnar became King of the Ring. Since the 2002 pay-per-view, the tournament was held in 2006, 2008, 2010, 2015, 2019 and 2021. In the 2021 tournament, Xavier Woods became King of the Ring.

BREAKING: WWE King and Queen of the Ring will take place on Saturday, May 27!#WWEKingAndQueen pic.twitter.com/CPepD9XoEG — WWE (@WWE) March 7, 2023

In an interview with the Evansville Courier & Press in 2021. Woods talked about what winning King of the Ring meant to him. "Being King of the Ring is something that I've wanted for the longest time," Woods said. "I want to be on top of the mountain and to me, the King of the Ring as the mountaintop makes the most logical sense. I was into King Arthur and all medieval things as a kid and still am. I always noticed that when fights would break out kings had champions who fought for them. That showed me that being king is most important, so that's how it's always been burned in my brain. And it's just it's something that's very fun. I always remember older Kings of the Ring and what they did with it, whether it's crazy or not, it's still interesting.

"Being king I get this crown, which is essentially what I was gunning for with the PhD. It's something that you wear upon your head, and regardless of who the person talking to you is, they have to address you as such."