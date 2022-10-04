'WWE Raw' Botches Candice LeRae's Entrance

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

WWE's graphics team made another error during Monday night's episode of Raw. After a typo in Seth Rollins' entrance chyron on the Sept. 26 episode, Candice LeRae's entrance was essentially ruined due to a huge mixup. While the Rollins glitch might have gone unnoticed by viewers, this one was absolutely obvious. (You can tune in to WWE Raw on USA Network via Fubo TV or another live service.)

In what was her LeRae's second match since joining the WWE Raw roster, she faced Dakota Kai. As LeRae, the real-life wife of fellow WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano, walked out to greet the crowd at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, the TV broadcast wrongly labeled her as Dakota Kai. The botched lower-third chyron was unmissable for those watching at home.

Wrong name graphic when Candice made her entrance #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/VaVodDEwKG — Zachary Peralez (@PeralezZachary) October 4, 2022

This might not have been as big a deal most weeks, this just seems like a terrible time to slip up. LeRae is still new to a large portion of the WWE audience, as she's spent most of her time with the company on NXT before taking a break for maternity leave in late 2021. Making her familiar to Raw watchers is crucial this early in her main roster run. Plus, the WWE product has been garnering more and more new eyes lately, so this could lead to more confusion than usual. (It's also a go-home show before Saturday's Extreme Rules event, and plenty of casual fans will be tuning in for the first time in weeks to catch up.) Hopefully, this won't happen again and LeRae can continue to build her name — not Dakota Kai's — as her time on Raw continues.

WWE Raw airs live each Monday night on USA Network, which is viewable via cable providers or live stream services such as Fubo TV. (Click here for a free trial.) Episodes are available to watch the next day via Hulu and 30 days later via Peacock. Highlights from each episode are uploaded to YouTube in the hours following the live broadcast.