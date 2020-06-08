WWE's Randy Orton Reveals Private Plane Purchase

✖

Randy Orton is one of the hardest-working stars in WWE as he's been with the company since 2001. And as a result of his production in the ring, the former WWE Champion decided to treat himself to a new plane. On Instagram, Orton revealed he bought a plane just days before his big match against Edge at Backlash in the caption, Orton wrote: "F—d around bought a plane."

With Orton being a veteran of WWE, he is one of the highest-paid stars on the roster. According to Forbes, Orton is the third-highest-paid stars in WWE, making $4.1 million in 2019. And with his new contract, "The Viper" could earn as much as $6 million in 2020. Orton is behind only Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar on the list of highest-paid WWE Superstars.

As mentioned, Orton will be taking on Edge at Backlash in what is being dubbed as "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever." It could be difficult to live up to the hype of the title, but the match will be different compared to the rest of the matches on the card. According to Wrestling Inc., the match between Edge and Orton was filmed at the WWE Performance Center on Sunday before NXT TakeOver: In Your House aired live that evening at Full Sail University. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported WWE did attempt to have the Edge and Orton Match be the best ever. WWE will have until Sunday to finish final edits before the event airs live on the WWE Network.

Orton has put together a legendary career. He has been a world champion 13 times (WWE Champion nine times) and a two-time winner of the Royal Rumble. Orton is the 17th Triple Crown Champion and the 18th Grand Slam Champion in WWE history. He's a third-generation wrestler with his father being "Cowboy" Bob Orton and his grandfather being Bob Orton.

"I remember walking into our locker room [as a rookie] and there's a few guys I can't even name, but you had a crew of guys that were very intimidating and commanded respect," Orton said to CBS Sports in 2016. "You could also go to them and get advice, and you would get that advice. Nowadays, a lot of the younger guys, I find myself — and I see other guys that have been around — having to go to them with suggestions on how to make their 'product' better."