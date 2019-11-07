Randy Orton Signs Multi-Year Contract Extension With WWE

Randy Orton isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. On Tuesday, WWE announced that Orton has signed a five-year contract extension with the company. This was first reported on the new show, WWE Backstage on FS1 and Orton confirmed the news on his Twitter account.

“The 3 most dangerous letters in sports entertainment- #RKO. Just re-signed with the 3 most dominant letters in sports entertainment- #WWE. Looking forward to pi$$ing off the #WWEUNIVERSE for at least 5 more years.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Orton has been with WWE since 2002. During that time he has become one of the top stars in all of professional wrestling and locking him up for five more years is big for the WWE, especially with the new wrestling promotion AEW on the rise. One of the things Orton is known for is his finishing move, the RKO. In fact, it’s so popular, Orton’s wife used it on him while they were on vacation over the summer.

There were a number of fans who reacted to the news.

One fan wrote on Twitter, “Five more years, of Randy Orton in World Wrestling Entertainment, is a great look. I definitely see him breaking Ric Flair’s record, of 16 world titles, and being the most successful wrestler in the companies history.”

Another fan wrote, “Enjoy the payday. Certainly well deserved, but a shame because Randy is just going to fade back into the background again. I guess his story is pretty much written and over now.”

And another fan commented, He’s a 13 Time world champion. He has done it all. When Orton speaks we all listen. When Orton wrestles we all watch with an emotional attachment to it. Orton has nothing left to prove. The next five yrs 17x world champ and getting the future talent like Ricochet over.”

Orton, 39, has pretty much done it all in WWE. He has won the WWE Championship nine times, he’s won the World Heavyweight Championship four times and he has won the Intercontinental Championship and the United States Championship once. Orton has won the Royal Rumble twice and he’s a Grand Slam Champion which means he has won every championship in the organization. Orton is a third-generation wrestler. His grandfather was Bob Orton Sr. who passed away in 2006 and his father is “Cowboy” Bob Orton who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.