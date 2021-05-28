WWE's Paige Earns Twitch Ban for 'Dumb' Reason

✖

WWE star Paige was banned from Twitch on Thursday due to copyright infringement. Her followers noted that Paige did a watch-along of the movie Dumb and Dumber, and the stream was cut off during the middle of the film. According to Wrestling Inc. Paige previously did a watch-along for the movie Labyrinth but didn't get banned.

When clicking on Paige's Twitch account, it says "Sorry. Unless you’ve got a time machine, that content is unavailable." One Twitter user noted that Paige was likely "DMCA'd by a rights holder" for watching the comedy that stars Jim Carey. There are movies that can be streamed on Twitch and Dumb and Dumber is not one of them.

Paige can no longer compete in WWE due to a neck injury but keeps busy with her Twitch stream which has a huge following. She is also working on other projects which she talked about recently. "I'm really excited, I've been in a lot of meetings and all that fun stuff," Paige said on the Oral Sessions podcast with Renee Paquette, as reported by Sportskeeda. "It just feels good to be able to create something so wonderful with my people and stuff and be able to share it with you. And I can't wait to share it eventually with everybody, but sidenote - I'm also working on a book as well. Which I'm really excited about."

Along with the projects, Paige recently celebrated three years of being sober, which she talked about on Oral Sessions. “I get chills thinking about it. It feels good to be happy and not have anyone mess with you,” she said on staying the course, as reported by Wrestling Inc. “I have a wonderful boyfriend who encourages me…He is the reason why I stopped vaping. He was like, ‘You look stupid vaping,’ and I was like, ‘You’re right.’ Me and him have stopped drinking together. You really need a good support system like that.”

Paige had a successful in-ring career. The 28-year-old became the first NXT Women's Champion and was a two-time Divas Champion. She won her first Divas title on her WWE Raw debut by beating AJ Lee.