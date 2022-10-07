WWE Makes Big Changes With Broadcast Teams for 'Raw,' 'SmackDown' and 'NXT'

WWE's three biggest shows will look very different next week. As first reported by Variety, WWE has made changes to its broadcast teams for WWE Raw, WWE SmackDown and NXT. On Raw, the new broadcast team is Kevin Patrick and Michael Cole. Jimmy Smith is leaving WWE while Byron Sexton will conduct onscreen interviews with Cathy Kelley, who returns to WWE after leaving the company in February 2020.

The new SmackDown team is Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. Cole and Pat McAfee was the previous broadcast team for SmackDown, but McAfee is now working for ESPN College GameDay on Saturday mornings. Barrett moves over to SmackDown after being on the NXT commentary team. Kayla Braxton and Megan Morant will conduct backstage interviews.

My heart is racing. Truly honored and so excited.#WWERaw season premiere is this Monday from Brooklyn, NY. Let’s get to work, @WWEGraves. Cheers ♥️👊🏼 https://t.co/XtWodHiTHS — Kevin Patrick Egan (@kev_egan) October 6, 2022

As for the NXT team, Vic Joseph will continue to call the action while WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will join him on commentary. Booker T has contributed to Raw and SmackDown in the past while also being a panelist on WWE's premium live event (also known as pay-per-view) shows. McKenzie Mitchell will continue to serve as the backstage interviewer.

The biggest surprise is Smith leaving WWE as he was hired by the company in May 2021 to replace Adnan Virk. "Just wanted to say, now that the story is officially out, that my time with the WWE is officially done," Smith confirmed on Twitter. "Had a lot of fun and met some great people. Really and truly blown away by the acceptance from the WWE fans! You folks make it work every week and your enthusiasm was amazing!"

Smith talked more about his WWE exit on his Unlocking the Cage show and said that Triple H accidentally told him about his imminent departure. "Triple H accidentally told me before the show Monday. He screwed up and told me [about the commentary changes]," he said, per Ringside News. "He didn't mean to… I go, 'Hey, I just talked to Riddle and he gave me this line about how he out-wrestled Jon Jones twice' and Triple H goes, 'Okay, cool. Give that note to Cole' and I went, why would I have to give that note to Cole if I'm calling the match on Saturday? Oh. I'm not calling the match on Saturday. Oh, I'm probably fired. In about two seconds, my brain went, that's so — okay… and I was like, all right. So I knew basically the whole show on Monday night that I wasn't coming back so when I got the call Tuesday, I was not particularly surprised." The new changes will start on Friday's episode of SmackDown for its season premiere. Raw and NXT's season premieres will be on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.