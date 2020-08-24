WWE: Jeff Hardy Wins Intercontinental Championship, and Fans Are Losing It
Jeff Hardy has done it again. The WWE legend had added another championship to his resume, winning the Intercontinental title on Friday Night SmackDown, during the debut of WWE ThunderDome. Hardy was able to beat A.J. Styles for the championship, and it's now the fifth time he was won the belt in his 20-plus year career.
In some ways, Hardy's win was a little surprising since Styles won the title in June. However, the win for Hardy could be the start of a big final run in WWE before possibly calling it a career. In March, Hardy returned from injury after missing nearly a year of action. Most recently, Hardy was in a feud with Sheamus who made fun of his real-life alcohol and drug addiction.
"It's definitely a huge motivator, man," Hardy said in his interview on WWE's The Bump in June. "Since my early 20's, I've been in and out of addiction - the roller coaster of good and bad. Sadly, but in a creative sense, it's been a big power for me. Even back in the days of feuding with [CM] Punk, it kind of reminds me of that with Sheamus. It can be extremely uncomfortable at times, but that's when I've got to stay strong on my beliefs, and where I am right now." Here's a look at fans reacting to Hardy winning the Intercontinental Championship.
