WWE Debuts the 'ThunderDome' and Fans Are Weighing In

WWE unveiled a major change on Monday, announcing that all upcoming episodes of Friday Night SmackDown, SummerSlam and all other shows will take place at the WWE ThunderDome instead of the Performance Center in Orlando. This venue, which is actually the Amway Center in Orlando, will not feature fans due to COVID-19 regulations. However, virtual fans will help recreate the "in-arena atmosphere" while serving as the backdrop for the matches.

The first example of the ThunderDome took place on Friday night, and fans reacted in a variety of ways. Some expressed excitement after seeing themselves featured on the screen among other virtual faces. Other fans, however, took the opportunity to make jokes. They had some fun while referencing scenes from the Matrix trilogy, as well as popular Nintendo video games. One person put the ThunderDome footage next to 500 episodes of The Simpsons to show the similarities.