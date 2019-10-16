WWE: Jeff Hardy’s Sister-in-Law Reby Spars With His Wife Beth Over Arrest Drama

The Jeff Hardy drama is not stopping anytime soon. Last week, the WWE superstar was arrested for DWI and this is not his first offense. Jeff’s brother, Matt has commented on the arrest and that led to Jeff’s wife, Beth and sister-in-law, Reby getting into a Twitter battle.

“Kept my mouth shut for too long. Don’t take ANY info seriously from ‘family’ when it comes to me or Jeff. ‘Family’ quotes are BS. Family should have contacted us first before they made a statement to Twitter. Looks like they’re more worried about their online presence than Jeff. Jeff & I are handling our business. Hence no post from either of us about what happened. Going forward, if you don’t hear it from us, disregard it. We don’t need any “well wishes” from ‘family’. I’m tired of pretending. Nothing was ever as it seemed,” Beth said in two separate Tweets.

That led to Reby responding with a long post.

“No matter how much you dislike him, MATT IS STILL HIS BROTHER, here LONG before your ass & is family, not ‘family,’ PERIOD. Any statements from Matt about Jeff don’t need YOUR approval; it ain’t about YOU, she said.

She continued on to write that Matt has every right to talk about his brother’s issues because he’s been there before.

“You’re an idiot if you really believe Jeff’s actions don’t affect Matt; they do & and he has every f—ing right to speak his mind on HIS OWN BROTHER. Remember, he speaks from EXPERIENCE. Unlike you, we don’t run & hide from our issues & pretend nothing is or was ever wrong in this house. Matt was the absolute worst & I’ve seen how bad it can truly get. I know how this story ends if you don’t f—ing wake up already,” she added.

Matt went to Twitter to say, “Since so many have asked me about my brother tonight-I love my brother & want him to be happy & healthy. I’ve expressed that to him as much as I can. Jeff has to make his decisions about his life. I have to focus on my 2 boys & soon to arrive son. I can only control MY actions. As for Jeff, he has yet to comment on the recent arrest.