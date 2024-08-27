Netflix Star Dies From Stomach Cancer: Rob 'The Rabbit' Pitts Was 45

Rob "The Rabbit" Pitts, the CEO of Pitts Truck Service who starred in Netflix's Tex Mex Motors, has died. Pitts passed away on Sunday, Aug. 25 following a battle with stomach cancer, his videographer confirmed in the comments section of Pitt's farewell YouTube message, titled "This Is Goodbye (RIP 7/27/79 – 8/25/24)." He was 45.

"Hey everyone, this is Jeff (Rob's Videographer). I am with him now in Hospice. He just passed at 21:45 on 08/25/2024," Jeff informed fans. "I will be sure to preserve the channel. He will be missed and we will never forget him!️"

(Photo: Tex Mex Motors. (L to R) Scooter and Rabbit from episode 103 of Tex Mex Motors. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix/© 2023 Netflix, Inc. - Netflix)

In the nearly four-minute video, Pitts addressed fans who have been "wondering what I've been up to" as he explained that "started feeling 'off' after SEMA last year, and I was losing weight. But I was getting ready to film season 2 of Tex Mex Motors for Netflix and wanted to be camera ready, so I didn't mind that so much."

The Netflix star wrote that while filming Season 2 of the reality series, "started to lose my appetite, and had more and more acid reflux-like symptoms." Although he went to urgent care several times where they treated his symptoms, they "didn't get to the root of the problem."

"My castmate and 'set mom,' Jaime, finally took me to the ER thinking I had gallbladder issues," Pitts wrote. "It was there at the end of March I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. Since then I have been getting treatments at home, and it's been rough. More bad days than good, but hanging in there."

Pitts told his fans, "don't be sad for me... I accomplished my dream of buying my own store, finishing season 2 of Netflix and marrying the love of my life. Luckily, she doesn't mind doing long-term things with a short-term guy." He went on to urge his fans to "ask questions and get answers" if "your body is telling you something is wrong," and thanked them "for listening to my stories over the years. If my stories have impacted you, I would love to hear about it." He concluded, "Until next time, -- Rabbit."

Pitts was one of the stars of Netflix's Tex Mex Motors. The reality series followed Pitts and Marcos "Scooter" Carrera as they as they looked for vintage cars in Mexico and transported them to their shop in El Paso, Texas for radical restorations. The series premiered on Netflix in June 2023, with Season 2 beginning production earlier this year.

Following Pitts' passing, Carrera took to social media to pen an emotional tribute, writing, "it's with a heavy heart that I write about the passing of my cast member & friend ROB 'RABBIT' PITTS. Rest In Peace Brother, I'm going to really miss you!!!"

In a statement to TMZ, Pitt's family said "the outpouring of support for the family has been incredible. We are not surprised that his stories touched so many – we had no idea of the depth of each connection he made. We wish to thank his friends and fans for keeping these memories alive and showing the impact of the work he did that always came from his heart."

Pitts is survived by his wife, Randi Foraker, and his mother Kim Pitts.