WWE Hall of Famer Sunny Thrown Back in Jail

✖

Tammy "Sunny" Sytch is back in jail. According to Wrestling Observer, a judge in Florida revoked Sytch's bond at a hearing on Friday morning. Sytch, a WWE Hall of Famer, initially posted bond on May 7, one day after she was arrested for killing a man while driving drunk in Florida back in March.

Sytch was arrested after her toxicology results from the crash came back. Police said her blood-alcohol level was 0.280, which is three and a half times the legal limit. Sytch posted a $227,5000 surety bond with the help of a bondsman service from Volusia County, Florida. She is expected to remain in jail until her next court hearing which is May 31.

The man that died in the car accident was 75-year-old Julian Lasseter. Police said two vehicles were stopped for a traffic signal when Sytch failed to stop and collided with one of them. That caused the vehicle that Sytch hit to crash into the other. She was charged with DUI causing the death of a human, driving with a suspended or revoked license and causing death or serious injury, four counts of DUI causing injury to a person, and three counts of DUI causing damage to property.

Sytch, 49, was in WWE from 1995 to 1998 and was considered the first Diva of the company. She is known for being the manager of various WWE Superstars, including The Bodydonnas, The Smoking Guns, Faarooq Asaad (Ron Simmons) and Legion of Doom 2000. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.

Due to multiple legal issues Sytch has been involved in over the years, former WWE star Bill DeMott is asking to remove her from the Hall of Fame. "When do we start holding people[accountable] BEFORE they kill themselves or someone else?" DeMott wrote on Twitter. "When do we decide as law makers and judges that we DO NOT get to decide who should and shouldn't be punished? When do organizations speak up for EVERYONE not just influential cases?"

Sytch fired back at DeMott on Twitter. "I think Bill Demott should be removed from the WWE hall of fame!" she wrote. "Ohhh that's rite, he was never inducted. He was too busy sexually harassing female talent and degrading male talent as well. Yet he is worried about a crime that has NOT even been proven in a court of law yet??"