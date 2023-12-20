WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan Gets Baptized

Hulk Hogan just made a big move. On Wednesday, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer announced that he had been baptized in a special ceremony at the Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Florida. His wife, Sky Daily Hogan, also took part in the baptism, and both submerged themselves in a large body of water.

"Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life," Hogan wrote in the Instagram post. "No worries, no hate, no judgment... only love!" Hogan and his wife's baptisms come a few months after the two got married. Hogan, 70, is no stranger to religion, as he has talked about his Christian beliefs before.

"I accepted Christ as my savior at 14yrs old and the training, prayers and vitamins kept me in the game but now that I am one with God, the main event theme of surrender, service and love makes me the Real Main Event that can slam any giant of any size through the power of my Lord and Savior and so it is, even now brother, AMEN!" Hogan wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Hogan seems to be taking things easy after having a long and storied professional wrestling career. In June, Hogan spoke to Men's Health about how he competed longer than he should have. "I wrestled almost 40 years, off and on, and I probably should have quit at the 20-year mark," Hogan said, per Wrestling Inc., "but with Hulkamania running wild all those years and then when I turned into a bad guy and became 'Hollywood' Hulk Hogan, it was like jumping on another lightning bolt and I had no idea that we were going to reinvent the wrestling business."

In May, Hogan spoke to Forbes about how an in-ring return is not an option. "My body is just too beat up to get beat up in that ring," he said. "I mean, I know everybody thinks it looks like fun and games, but once you're in there, what happens between bell-to-bell, I've never gone in that ring and it come back out without being hurt. And that's over 40 years. That's like wrestling 350, 400 times a year, twice on Saturday, twice on Sunday, twice on Wednesdays."