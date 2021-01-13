Sports

WWE Fans Want Donald Trump Removed From Company’s Hall of Fame Following Capitol Riots

Donald Trump is taking a lot of heat for his supporters storming the U.S. Capitol last week. And because of the event that led to five people dying, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer, WWE fans want Trump removed from the company’s Hall of Fame. Trump was never a WWE Superstar but has made various appearances on WWE TV before he was president. Trump was inducted by Vince McMahon in 2013 and is one of 10 celebrities in the WWE Hall of Fame.

“As one of the most famous men in the world, Trump has been recognized as an innovator of real estate, politics and reality television,” Trump’s WWE bio reads. “And how could you miss him? The Donald’s surname — synonymous with wealth and power — has been emblazoned in giant gold letters across skyscrapers and high-rises in the biggest cities in the world. But long before he stepped into the Oval Office, Trump was helping to shape the future of the squared circle. In fact, he had been making a consistent impact on WWE since the days when Andre the Giant was still king.”

Trump’s most notable WWE appearance was in 2007 when he shaved McMahon’s head at WrestleMania 23. He would appear on Monday Night Raw in 2009 and would feud with the WWE chairman once again. Now, fans want to forget those events ever happened.

