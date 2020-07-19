WWE Extreme Rules 2020 Card, Time and How to Watch

✖

Sunday night, many of WWE's top stars will face off in an event billed as the "Horror Show." This highly-anticipated event will feature Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins trying to pluck each other's eyes out, as well as Bayley defending her championship belt. Here's when the action begins and the list of bouts.

WWE Extreme Rules 2020 starts at 7 p.m. ET. The event is exclusively available on the WWE Network, which requires a subscription. The streaming platform is $9.99 per month, but there is a free trial for new subscribers. Those wanting to watch WWE Extreme Rules 2020 can access one month for free before paying for the streaming service. The app is available on smartphones, smart TVs, Roku, Google Chromecast, Apple TV, Xbox One, and PS4.

The event will begin with Apollo Crews defending his United States Championship belt against MVP. The action will also feature Mysterio and Rollins in the aforementioned Eye for an Eye Match. One of the wrestlers will "literally have his eyeball plucked out" while creating a number of issues for future storylines. Specifically, how will WWE address this in the future? Will Rollins or Mysterio forever wrestle with an eye patch?

On the women's side of the event, Bayley will defend her title against Nikki Cross in the SmackDown Women's Championship. WWE has built toward an inevitable feud between her and Sasha Banks, who is taking part in a different match. Banks will face defending champion Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship.

Several WWE fans have questions about another match. Dolph Ziggler will fight Drew McIntyre in a WWE Championship Match. This match will have a stipulation, but the fans don't know what it is. Entering Sunday, this match is largely a mystery. The fans still expect Ziggler to lose; they just don't know how it will happen.

While the majority of Sunday's card will feature battles in the ring, as well as referees, the main draw will showcase a more cinematic style. Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt will take part in a Wyatt Swamp Match. Every WWE event since the COVID-19 pandemic has featured a similarly-edited event, taking place away from the Performance Center and at a unique location. For example, the Undertaker and AJ Styles took part in a Boneyard Match during WrestleMania 36. They fought on a custom-built set before Undertaker buried his opponent alive. The fans expect something similar from the Wyatt Swamp Match.