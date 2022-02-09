WWE: Ex-Superstar Gets Married Just Weeks After Leaving the Company

A former WWE Superstar seems to be married. On Instagram, Toni Storm, who left WWE in December, posted a photo of her and her husband New Japan Pro-wrestling star Juice Robinson. And in the caption, Storm wrote “Joe & Toe Robinson.” Also, on front of her Instagram page, Storm changed her name to “Toni Storm Robinson.”

This comes after Storm announced the couple’s engagement in September. Storm showed off a few photos of the special moment while writing “Pop the champagne I’m changing my last name.” At that time, Storm was becoming a rising star in WWE as she was being featured on Friday Night SmackDown after being called up to the main roster from NXT. Before leaving WWE, Storm spoke to Ryan Satin about the challenges she has faced being on the main roster.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I was just cruising along in NXT minding my own business and I got called in for a few dark matches and didn’t think too much of it, didn’t want to get too excited because every time, it never works out,” Storm said, per Wrestling Inc. “Did a few dark matches, did my best, and then next thing I know, I’m on SmackDown and it’s been a crazy ride ever since. My whole life has changed. I’m a different person, a whole different being.

“.. I didn’t know till the day of,” Storm continued. “Wrestling is so crazy like that, right? I just feel like everything that’s happened so far, even before I was even here, was like, oh okay, this is happening. [It’s] so exciting, an adrenaline rush all the time. I didn’t really know what to do. I just fluffed around. I don’t want to talk about it in case it doesn’t happen. I didn’t really say much. I didn’t get my hopes up or anything, this is like the ultimate goal, my life dream, so hearing about it, I’ll believe it when I see it. Then I turned up to work next week and it really was happening.”

It was reported that Storm requested to be released from WWE because of reported “burnout.” It looked as if Storm was under a 90-day noncompete clause, meaning she couldn’t compete until Mar. 29. However, Storm recently announced that she is accepting bookings.