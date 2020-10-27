WWE: Elias' New Album 'Universal Truth' Reaches No. 1 on Soundtracks Chart

✖

WWE Superstar Elias released a new album, Universal Truth, and it has become an instant success. On Monday, Elias shared a tweet that shows Universal Truth sitting at No. 1 on the Apple Soundtrack Chart. He was able to beat out two heavyweight soundtracks - Frozen and Hamilton.

When Elias shared the news, Triple H sent a message to the former "Drifter."Constantly evolving and creating.... Congratulations [Elias] on the new album and the success it has had so far!!!" Fans can listen to the album on Spotify or Apple Music. This is Elias' second album, and it comes two years after his first album, Walk With Elias, was released.

"The four-song album highlight’s Elias’ singing and guitar-playing abilities and is a follow up to his 2018 release 'Walk with Elias,'" WWE said in a statement. " The Superstar cracked Billboard’s Top 40 Emerging Artists and the album peaked at No. 8 on the iTunes charts in 2018, surpassing both Panic! At the Disco and Post Malone at the time."

As mentioned by WhatCulture, Elias performance a track from the album on last week's episode of Raw. However, the 32-year old was interrupted by Jeff Hardy and attacked him after disguising himself as one of the band's guitar players. Elias and Hardy faced each other at Hell in a Cell this past Sunday, and Elias won after Hardy hit him with a guitar.

Elias, whose real name is Jeffrey Sciullo, returned to WWE earlier this month after missing the last five months due to a pectoral injury. According to a report by Inside the Ropes, Elias is going to be "a staple of the red brand going forward – and one of the show’s top stars." The report goes on to say WWE management has a lot of confidence in Elias as a performer and has been given a lot of time on segments, which is why he was moved from SmackDown to Raw. Elias joined WWE in 2014 as a member of NXT. He made his main roster debut in 2017 and has been a staple on either Raw or SmackDown ever since. He is a four-time winner of the 24/7 Championship, and in 2018, Elias won a WWE Year-End Award for Breakout Star of the Year.