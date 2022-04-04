Bianca Belair Reveals Who She Wants to Face Following WrestleMania Win Over Becky Lynch (Exclusive)

Bianca Belair just had another as she defeated Becky Lynch to win the Raw Women’s Championship on Saturday. But is her goal now to become WWE’s Undisputed Women’s Champion? Before her WrestleMania 38 match, PopCulture.com caught up with Belair who revealed the superstar she wants to take on next after facing Lynch.

“Going forward after I plan to pin Becky Lynch at WrestleMania this year and become Raw Women’s Champion, that will be three of the Four Horsewomen that I’ve pinned,” Belair exclusively told PopCulture. “I’ve pinned Sasha [Banks], Bayley, and hopefully Becky Lynch this weekend. And then I want to go after Charlotte [Flair]. I want to eventually pin all Four Horsewomen.”

Flair is the SmackDown Women’s Champion and retrained the title at WrestleMania after beating Ronda Rousey on Saturday night. Flair, Lynch, Banks and Bayley are considered WWE’s Four Horsewomen due to them leading the women’s evolution era. All four women got their start in NXT and made history in different ways on the main roster. At WrestleMania 37 last year, Belair defeated Banks to win the SmackDowm Women’s Championship, and it was the first time two Black women main evented WWE’s biggest show of the year.

“I feel like I’m at the forefront of the new generation of women’s wrestling coming through,” Belair said. “And I just want to make a little bit of room for us and just show that we’re on the scene here. So eventually that’s my long-term goal. They’ve done so many amazing things of paving the way and breaking barriers for women, and I just want to be a part of that. Continue to build my legacy and start it off with taking all Four Horsewomen down.”

Belair vs. Flair is something WWE fans would love to see. But there’s another dream match that Belair wants to take part in very soon. “Beth Phoenix, hands down,” Belair stated when asked which WWE legend she wants to face. “When I first came into WWE, she was the first woman that I watched and I was like, ‘I can relate to that.’ And I loved that, just seeing her embrace her beauty and her strength and her picking up two girls at one time. It was just amazing to me, and I just loved how she used her body to just pick girls up and be dominating. And that amazed me and I was compelled to that and it really inspired me.”