Tennis Legend Falls Ill With Viral Infection

A former tennis star dealt with a serious illness earlier this month. Jelena Dokic went to Instagram on Jan.8 to announce she was dealing with a "viral infection." She was scheduled to have a book signing in Adelaide, Australia on Jan. 13 but had to cancel because of her illness.

"I have come down with a viral infection and I am out of commentating the Adelaide International this week but also I apologise to all my supporters in Adelaide because we had a book signing on Saturday,13.01 and I know many of you were signed up for this and were really looking forward to this, just like me," Dokic wrote in the Instagram post. "I am deeply sorry, as I have to get home to Melbourne asap. I will be back in Adelaide after January and we will reschedule this book signing. I promise."

Dokic seemingly recovered from the viral infection as she's currently covering the Australian Open. The 40-year-old works as a tennis analyst after retiring from tennis in 2014. During her playing career, Dokic never won a Grand Slam title but appeared in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open (2009) and French Open (2002). She also made it to the semifinals of Wimbledon (2000) and the fourth round of the US Open (2001, 2002). Dokic won six professional singles titles in her career and ranked as high as No. 4 in the world in 2002.

In 2022, Dokic opened up about her mental health. "28.04.2022-I almost jumped off my 26th floor balcony and took my own life. Will never forget the day," she said in an Instagram post, per PEOPLE. "Everything is blurry. Everything is dark. No tone, no picture, nothing makes sense…..just tears, sadness, depression, anxiety and pain. The last six months have been tough. It's been constant crying everywhere. From hiding in the bathroom when at work to wipe away my tears so that nobody sees it to the unstoppable crying at home within my four walls has been unbearable."

Dokic continued: "I am writing this because I know I am not the only one struggling. Just know that you are not alone. I am not going to say that I am doing great now but I am definitely on the road to recovery."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.