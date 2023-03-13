Wrestler Cuatrero Arrested on Attempted Murder and Domestic Violence Charges

Professional wrestling star Cuatrero was arrested on Saturday for attempted femicide, according to Figthful. A warrant was out for his arrest, which follows a "gender violence complaint" from CMLL wrestler Stephanie Vaquer. On March 5, a columnist who goes by the name "El Planchitas" published a story in the magazine Pasala where Vaquer filed a complaint against Cuatrero. The Mexico City Attorney General's Office then released a statement about the arrest of Cuatrero.

"Personnel from the Mexico City District Attorney's Office apprehended, in the state of Aguascalientes, a man who was wanted for his probable participation in the crimes of attempted femicide and domestic violence," the statement read. "As a result of intelligence, field and cabinet work carried out by agents of the Investigation Prosecutor's Office (PDI), assigned to the Prosecutor's Office for the Investigation of Femicide, who provided support to the Prosecutor's Office for the Investigation of Domestic Violence where the corresponding investigation was initiated, it was possible to locate the man in the aforementioned state."

The statement goes on to say that Cuatrero "may have assaulted the woman on March 2nd." Cuatrero is in Reclusorio Oriente as of this writing. He is known for his time in CMLL where he won the World Middleweight Championship, the World Trios Championship with Forastero and Sansón and the Arena Coliseo Tag Team Championship with Sansón. Cuatrero has also competed in AAA where he won the AAA World Trios Championship with Forastero and Sansón.

"From AAA we endorse the respect and equality of all women, therefore we reject all expressions of gender violence. That is why we are dismayed by the serious complaint that has been made against wrestler Cuartero, AAA said in a statement, per Fightful. "We will be very attentive to the resolutions issued by the authorities; always respectful of all the procedures dictated by the law of our country. We will continue to work with all our efforts to fight for the equality of all women and to give visibility to the prevention of gender violence at all levels."

"In CMLL, we join the solidarity, support, and respect that has been shown to Stephanie Vaquer by fans and the media," CMLL said in its, statement, per Fightful. "We energetically condemn any form of violence against women and reiterate our commitment to promote a life free of violence and harassment in our staff and attendees to our arenas. We ask the fans and the media for their support and respect for Stephanie Vaquer in these difficult moments, as well as to be prudent and respectful until she makes the appropriate public statements."