Jake Atlas, AEW Wrestler, Arrested for Domestic Violence

Jake Atlas, a former WWE NXT star who is currently signed with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), has been arrested and charged with domestic battery. According to PWInsider (per Wrestling Inc.), police responded to a report of domestic violence at the home of Atlas on May 23 in Orlando, Florida. Atlas reportedly called his longtime partner to come pick him up after drinking at "Big Daddy's Roadhouse" the previous night. After Atlas' partner arrived at the bar, Atlas encouraged him to say.

After staying at the location, Atlas wanted to go back to "another friend's house to be intimate together", but got upset when his partner was giving attention to someone else. After a verbal altercation, Atlas allegedly charged at the victim, his partner, which led to a nearby witness stepping in. Both would leave the apartment, and Atlas continued to yell at him. Another attempt at an attack occurred, which led to the victim having a scratch on his left forearm and a torn tank top. Atlas was convinced to get in a car but then went back into his apartment to get his dog. Atlas refused to leave, which led to the police being called.

Atlas was arrested shortly after police arrived, and he signed a no-contact order while agreeing to have no communication and stay at least 500 feet away from the victim. Atlas was released from jail later on May 23 and will appear in court on June 28. The 27-year-old pro wrestler has not publically commented on the incident.

Atlas signed with AEW in January after announcing his retirement from professional wrestling due to mental health reasons. He made his AEW television debut on the Jan. 7 edition of AEW Rampage, where he lost to Adam Cole. Atlas signed with WWE on Oct. 23, 2019, and was with the company until he was released from his contract on Aug. 6, 2021.

Earlier this year, Atlas spoke to Highspot Superstar's Turbo Tuesday and talked about the bond he has with AEW World Tag Team Champion Jungle Boy. "We used to travel so much from California to Northern, to San Francisco," Atlas said, per Wrestling Inc. "Obviously, we're both from L.A. and I think our bond just started there. Like, it's a six/seven-hour drive there and back and there was just something that we — like, it's so cliche. He's probably never heard me say this word. It's very soulmate-like, like just as least in wrestling."