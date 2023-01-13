University of Georgia Player Davis Rokose Arrested for Domestic Violence





Content Warning: Domestic violence. Davis Rokose, a baseball player from the University of Georgia, was arrested last week for felony aggravated assault, according to UGASports.com. The incident happened on New Year's Day, and Rokose was released on a $5,700 bond the following day. UGASports.com said Rokose is no longer listed on the roster following his arrest.

"We're aware of a reported incident involving conduct by one of our student-athletes," Georgia officials said in a statement. "While we are limited in what we can say about the matter, the report is disappointing and not reflective of our standards. We will be working closely with our administration to ensure we cooperate fully with all law enforcement and campus protocols."

UGASports.com obtained the police report which stated that campus police were called to Rokose's home in Athens at 2:40 am local time due to a domestic violence call. The victim was crying hysterically and told officers she was choked during a verbal dispute.

Rokose transferred to Georgia from Mississippi State last year. The pitcher made 19 relief appearances for the Bulldogs in 2022 and posted a 1-0 record with a 6.85 ERA. Rokose also had 20 strikeouts and 19 walks in 22.1 innings. He helped the team finish with a 36-23 record and advance to the NCAA Chapel Hill Regional. Rokosoe's arrest comes as the football won its second consecutive national championship.

Georgia baseball doesn't have the same success as the football team. But the program has had its share of success as it has appeared in the College World Series six times, the College World Series finals twice and won the College World Series in 1990. Scott Stricklin is the head coach and is entering his 10th season with the team. He previously coached at Kent State where he led the team to a College World Series appearance in 2012.

"This is a tremendous hire," said Jim Callis, executive editor of Baseball America and a 1988 UGA graduate said when Stricklin was hired in 2014, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "I really don't know who would have been a better hire. That guy has done a tremendous job at Kent State. I could not be more thrilled as a Georgia alum, as a huge fan of Georgia baseball and a fan of Georgia sports in general."