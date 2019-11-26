Women’s College Basketball Player Kamiyah Street Arrested on Murder Charges

Kamiyah Street, a basketball player on the Kennesaw State women’s team, was arrested last week in Atlanta on multiple murder charges, according to ESPN. The arrest was in connection to the “targeted shooting” death of 21-year-old Nashiem Hubbard-Etienne on July 16. Street faces eight counts — including “murder, three counts of felony murder, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.”

Kennesaw State released a statement on the matter saying, “We were made aware Thursday evening that Kamiyah Street of the KSU women’s basketball team was arrested and is being held, pending charges. The individual has been suspended indefinitely from all women’s basketball team and athletic activities. Neither the university nor the athletic department have any additional information at this time.”

According to WSB-TV in Atlanta, three additional suspects are in custody including Tabias Wells, Cortez Banks and Johnerton Gilstrap. Police are also looking for one more suspect, Dontacus Brantley.

The victim’s mother spoke to WSB on Saturday night and she wants answers. She said, “What are they going to do about this girl? Why is she still able to breathe and enjoy life as if she did nothing ?”

This sparked an interesting debate on Twitter. One person wrote, “When someone has such a bright future ahead & doing great with their talents… but keeps bad company & influences around them. Sad that her “friends” allowed her to even be in this type of situation. Too many lives were destroyed because of this & most importantly a life lost.”

This Twitter user believes the team could have done more to support Street until she’s proven guilty. The person wrote, “She has the right to the assumption of innocence like all of us do. Her team could have at least said the thoughts and prayers line.”

And this Twitter user believes Street is in the NBA by writing, “I don’t get it why u getting all this money and u getting arrested for murder.”

Street was averaging 21 points and five rebounds through the team’s first four games of the year. According to The Heavy, Street was named Atlantic Sun Conference Player of the Week just days before her arrest and she recently posted her 1,000th career point at Kennesaw State.