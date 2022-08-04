WNBA Star Brittney Grinner's 9-Year Russian Prison Sentence Has Social Media up in Arms

Brittney Griner just learned her fate in Russia. The WNBA star has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on charges of smuggling drugs into the country. Before the sentencing, Griner gave an emotional speech about how she "inadvertently" brought cannabis oil to Russia and asked the court for leniency.

When the sentencing was announced President Joe Biden released a statement. "Today, American citizen Brittney Griner received a prison sentence that is one more reminder of what the world already knew: Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney," he said, per PEOPLE. "It's unacceptable, and I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends, and teammates. My administration will continue to work tirelessly and pursue every possible avenue to bring Brittney and Paul Whelan home safely as soon as possible."

Griner was arrested at a Russian airport in February and has been detained ever since. The Biden administration reportedly offered to swap Griner and American Paul Whelan for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Along with being sentenced to prison, Griner was fined 1 million rubles which is equivalent to $16,600. Here's a look at what social media has to say about Griner's sentencing.