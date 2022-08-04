WNBA Star Brittney Grinner's 9-Year Russian Prison Sentence Has Social Media up in Arms

By Brian Jones

Brittney Griner just learned her fate in Russia. The WNBA star has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on charges of smuggling drugs into the country. Before the sentencing, Griner gave an emotional speech about how she "inadvertently" brought cannabis oil to Russia and asked the court for leniency. 

When the sentencing was announced President Joe Biden released a statement. "Today, American citizen Brittney Griner received a prison sentence that is one more reminder of what the world already knew: Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney," he said, per PEOPLE. "It's unacceptable, and I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends, and teammates. My administration will continue to work tirelessly and pursue every possible avenue to bring Brittney and Paul Whelan home safely as soon as possible."

Griner was arrested at a Russian airport in February and has been detained ever since. The Biden administration reportedly offered to swap Griner and American Paul Whelan for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Along with being sentenced to prison, Griner was fined 1 million rubles which is equivalent to $16,600. Here's a look at what social media has to say about Griner's sentencing. 

Slide 1

One person wrote: "Her first offense. Admitted guilt. In the US she would get a slap on the wrist. There, she is losing maybe 10-15% of her life."

prevnext

Slide 2

Another person wrote: "Really disturbing how Russia is keeping Brittney Griner in a cage for some damn cannabis oil. Just abominable. Embarrassing, infuriating, and f—ing evil. She should be home."

prevnext

Slide 3

One social media user replied: "And we'll throw in Steve Bannon and Gym Jordan for good luck. Will be willing to include Ted Cruz if that's what it takes."

prevnext

Slide 4

One person said: "People saying Brittney Griner deserves the 10-year sentence Russia is tryna give her are weird asf. Just cause it's the law there doesn't mean it's just or fair."

prevnext

Slide 5

One person argued: "She broke the law, period. Why did she have to bring drugs while visiting another country? She should have respected their rules. Furthermore what does race or being queer or an athlete have to do with it? Get a free out of jail card?"

prevnext

Slide 6

One person replied: "The 'should have known better' crowd is also shocked that storming the capitol had consequences and believe Ashli Babbitt did nothing wrong."

prevnext
0comments

Slide 7

And one person wrote: "Brittney Griner getting 9 years in prison is the perfect reminder to all Americans why it's important to not take for granted what we have in this country. I'm pretty sure her opinion of our anthem and flag has changed."

prev
Start the Conversation

of