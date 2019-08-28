Wife and Child of Blake Bivens, Tampa Bay Rays Minor League Pitcher, Allegedly Killed by Family Member

Tragedy has struck the Tampa Bay Rays organization and the family of Double-A pitcher, Blake Bivens. ESPN has learned that Bivens’ wife, mother-in-law and child were among three people killed in rural Virginia. The family dog was also lost in the ordeal. Early reports have reported that authorities are charging Bivens’ brother-in-law for the crime.

Pittsylvania County Police Department announced that Matthew Thomas Bernard, 18, has been arrested on three counts of first-degree murder. When police arrived on the scene, they were exposed to a woman lying on the driveway and later discovered the body of another woman and a child inside the home. They tracked Bernard down in the woods.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bivens currently plays for the Montgomery Biscuits. The team postponed Tuesday’s game upon learning of the tragedy as a sign of respect.

“First and foremost, the Biscuits thoughts and prayers are with Blake and all those who have been impacted by the tragedy,” said Lou DiBella, the CEO and managing owner of the Double-A team. “We appreciate the outpouring of support and concern, but ask that you respect the privacy of the family during this difficult time.”

A spokesman for the Tampa Bay organization said, “Earlier today we learned that Blake Bivens suffered a terrible family tragedy in southern Virginia. Our hearts are broken for Blake. We are grieving with him and will support him any way we can.”

The statement continued: “We are grieving with him and will support him any way we can. We ask that everyone respect the privacy of the Bivens family and the Biscuit family during this extremely difficult time.”

Our thoughts & prayers are with the family, friends and teammates of Blake Bivens in the wake of a terrible family tragedy, as well as the entire Rays organization, during this very difficult time. pic.twitter.com/p4XlwvblfK — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) August 28, 2019

Bivens is 24 years old and from Sutherlin, Virgina. He is a right-handed pitcher in the organization. The 6-foot-2 righty was selected in the fourth round of the 2014 MLB Amateur Draft.

He has posted a 26-14 career record from rookie ball to Double-A. He is 4-0 with a 3.95 ERA this season.