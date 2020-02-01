Watch Lakers, Usher Pay Emotional Tribute to Kobe Bryant Before First Game at Staples Center Following Death

All eyes were on LA for the Lakers first game at home since the death of Kobe Bryant. The icon was killed in a helicopter crash nearly one week ago, sending the sports world into a cyclone of grief and leaving a huge hole in the cultural landscape of the city.

Usher performs “Amazing Grace” during the Lakers’ tribute to Kobe. pic.twitter.com/NV88OpW5Uq — ESPN (@espn) February 1, 2020

While the Clippers were the first to pay tribute to the star on Thursday during their first home game since the tragedy, the Lakers pulled out all the stops for their tribute to the player that defined the team’s modern era.

Emotions ran high ahead of tip off on Friday night, with fans making their way to the arena at all costs. Even though many without tickets were asked to stay home and watch, they still arrived and opened their hearts in the process.

The Lakers are all wearing No. 8 and No. 24 Kobe jerseys in warmups. pic.twitter.com/itgSPGtG3N — ESPN (@espn) February 1, 2020

Led by LeBron James, the Lakers took the court together in Bryant’s jersey, with either his number 8 or number 24 on the back. The players also wore a special band on their arms to honor the other victims of the crash, while a special KB patch was on the shoulder of the jerseys.

Usher kicked off the official tribute with his rendition of “Amazing Grace”, while ESPN showed a montage of players from all sports wearing jerseys and honoring the memory of Bryant. The R&B superstar had made his presence known before the game by sharing a haunting photo on Instagram that showed his sitting among the many Bryant jerseys in the stands.

The Lakers’ tribute to Kobe Bryant 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/jI0wwlSqhk — ESPN (@espn) February 1, 2020

This portion of the tribute was followed by a performance by musician Ben Hong and a video montage narrated by Bryant that covered his Lakers career.

The team then wrapped up the tribute with a 24.2 second moment of silence and Boyz II Men singing “The National Anthem” while dressed in Bryant t-shirts.

LeBron James closed out the tribute by tossing away his prepared speech and giving Laker fans a chat from the heart. He promised a true memorial in the near future but made it clear that Friday was about celebrating Bryant’s life.