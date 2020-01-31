Kobe Bryant Fans React to Clippers' Heartbreaking Pregame Tribute to Lakers Legend Narrated by Paul George

The Staples Center is home to the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers. On Thursday, the Clippers had their first home game since the death of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and they paid tribute to him, his daughter Gianna and the seven other victims in the helicopter crash that happened on Sunday. Clippers star Paul George narrated the video tribute and fans loved it. Twitter users responded to the video by showing support for the victims as well as showing love to the Clippers from the tribute.

Thank you so much Los Angeles clippers for paying homage that is deserved for the life that people embrace they call basketball 💪🙏💯 @NBA @kobebryant @DrBarz2 — Youonlyliveonce (@DrBarz2) January 31, 2020

Lakers fan , thx no hating on the clippers rest of the year for me — assblaster2 (@assblaster23) January 31, 2020

During warmups, the Clippers paid tribute to Bryant. On the front of their warmup outfits, the Clippers wore a small patch with KB24 in white letters on a black background. And on the back, the players either had No. 8 or No. 24 produced in honor of Bryant's two numbers he wore during his time with the Lakers.

Awesome Remembrance! Thank you LA Clippers and a special thanks to Paul George for having the courage, strength, diligence, and love to narrate this tribute...I know it wasn’t easy for you, Doc, or the Clippers!!! Sending prayers of God’s love and comfort to California😘❤️🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Willie Mae Parris (@ParrisMae) January 31, 2020

Well done by Clippers and @Yg_Trece .. even tho we are rivals it’s bigger than basketball.. pic.twitter.com/iTpWagmfPr — A (@livehappyyo) January 31, 2020

"So much of Kobe Bryant's legacy this week has been about his post-playing career being quality family time," Michael Roth, VP of communication for AEG, said during a moment in the nearby Xbox Plaza. "And because we’re not able to show the game out here or broadcast the audio from the game it would be a wonderful opportunity and additional tribute to Kobe to watch the game as a family activity with everybody, which likely will remind everybody about the first time they saw Kobe, with whatever family member—parent, child, mother, father. And it’s a nice way to experience it again together."

Bryant was a member of the Lakers from 1996-2016. He helped the team win five NBA cpophampionships and he won the MVP award in 2008.