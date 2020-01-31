Kobe Bryant Fans React to Clippers' Heartbreaking Pregame Tribute to Lakers Legend Narrated by Paul George

By Brian Jones

The Staples Center is home to the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers. On Thursday, the Clippers had their first home game since the death of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and they paid tribute to him, his daughter Gianna and the seven other victims in the helicopter crash that happened on Sunday. Clippers star Paul George narrated the video tribute and fans loved it. Twitter users responded to the video by showing support for the victims as well as showing love to the Clippers from the tribute.

During warmups, the Clippers paid tribute to Bryant. On the front of their warmup outfits, the Clippers wore a small patch with KB24 in white letters on a black background. And on the back, the players either had No. 8 or No. 24 produced in honor of Bryant's two numbers he wore during his time with the Lakers.

"So much of Kobe Bryant's legacy this week has been about his post-playing career being quality family time," Michael Roth, VP of communication for AEG, said during a moment in the nearby Xbox Plaza. "And because we’re not able to show the game out here or broadcast the audio from the game it would be a wonderful opportunity and additional tribute to Kobe to watch the game as a family activity with everybody, which likely will remind everybody about the first time they saw Kobe, with whatever family member—parent, child, mother, father. And it’s a nice way to experience it again together."

Bryant was a member of the Lakers from 1996-2016. He helped the team win five NBA cpophampionships and he won the MVP award in 2008.

