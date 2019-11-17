Watch Washington Redskins Fans Chant ‘Sell the Team’ During Loss to Jets

Sunday afternoon, the Washington Redskins (1-8) struggled to compete against the New York Jets (2-7) while falling into a 34-11 hole midway through the fourth quarter. As expected, the fans of the team were less-than-pleased considering that the Redskins haven’t been able to string together wins in 2019. In response to yet another loss, the fans began chanting “sell the team.”

This was a cry to team owner Daniel Snyder, who purchased the Redskins back in 1999 at the price of $800 million. Since taking over as the top man in town, Snyder has seen his team struggle to remain competitive on the field. In 20 years, the Redskins have achieved a win-loss record of 139-185-1 and have only seen two playoff victories.

The fans have made it clear in recent years that they believe Snyder is the reason why this franchise is struggling. There is even a T-shirt company called BreakingT that has begun making a “sell the team” shirt in reference to the Washington Redskins.

Redskins fans were yelling “Sell the team!” during today’s game against the Jets 👀 (via @jimbrady) pic.twitter.com/Rf1VUDiHCf — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 17, 2019

Under Snyder’s leadership, this Washington franchise has finished last in the NFC East eight separate times and is headed for a ninth. The Redskins started 1-7, benched starter Case Keenum, and then decided to move forward with rookie Dwayne Haskins. There were questions heading into the season about Haskins and his readiness, and the former Ohio State starter has struggled to produce.

After firing head coach Jay Gruden, the Redskins have been relying on interim coach Bill Callahan to lead the way. This strategy has not been successful given the continued losses, and the team appears destined for a prolonged rebuild. The last time the Redskins made an appearance in the postseason was in 2015, Gruden’s second season as head coach.

Under Snyder, Washington has seen seven different head coaches come and go, five of which have been fired. None of these figures achieved winning records under Snyder. Joe Gibbs did post a winning record for his combined two stints with the team (1981-1992, 2004-2007). Although his record under Snyder was 30-34.

There is hope that the team could break this trend of losing, but the fanbase does not believe that it will happen under Snyder. Instead, they want him to sell the team to a better owner and provide the Redskins with a true opportunity to find success.

